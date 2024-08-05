While playing his first show since early 2020, the embattled Marilyn Manson debuted his backing band, featuring two returning members and a pair of new but familiar ones.

Both drummer Gil Sharone and guitarist Tyler Bates have returned to the fold after Manson's career was put on pause the last few years due to a high number of legal cases involving serious allegations of sexual abuse. Flanking them are bassist Piggy D., formerly of Rob Zombie, and current Code Orange guitarist/co-vocalist Reba Meyers.

Manson's first show back came on Aug. 2 as Five Finger Death Punch launched their headlining tour which also features Slaughter to Prevail. Earlier that day, he released the single "As Sick As the Secrets Within," his first new music since 2020's We Are Chaos.

Bassist Piggy D. Leaves Rob Zombie for Marilyn Manson

In January, Piggy D. vacated his position as Rob Zombie's bassist after 18 years.

"Dear friends, my time with Zombie has come to an end. It was an honor to entertain you for the last 18 years. I look forward to the future and wish everyone the best," he wrote at the time.

He did not reveal what his next move was going to be, but Rob Zombie worked quickly and tabbed Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson to fill the role before the month was over.

It wasn't until he stepped foot onstage at Marilyn Manson's first show in almost five years that Piggy D.'s aforementioned future plans were revealed.

"It is with immense gratitude that I stand with these beautiful and inspiring people on this amazing journey," the bassist says in an Instagram post with Marilyn Manson's tour dates, "I hope to see you all there!"

Piggy D. was congratulated by a number of his peers, including Blasko, Acey Slade (Misfits), Richard Shaw (ex-Cradle of Filth), Wednesday 13 and others.

Guitarist John 5, who left Rob Zombie after 17 years to join Motley Crue in 2022 and was a member of Manson's band from 1998 to 2004, also celebrated the bassist's new gig. He commented with six fire emojis.

Code Orange's Reba Meyers on Guitar

Code Orange guitarist and co-vocalist Reba Meyers also made her onstage debut with Manson. She is an original member of the veteran hardcore group, who last released The Above in 2023.

This seems to have caught fans by surprise, many of whom expressed such in social media posts about not having this on their "2024 BINGO card."

Others were caught off guard for a different reason. At least one person recollected Meyers' 2020 statement about the termination of a Code Orange crew member over alleged sexual misconduct, while also taking note of the numerous allegations against Manson.

Meyers said this crew member (Matt) "was acting with horrible disrespect and misogyny towards women for many years" and expressed sorrow and disappointment over what had transpired.

The full statement can been seen in a follow-up message shared by Code Orange's Jami Morgan in June of 2020.

While many fan reactions skewed negative, there are some supports messages among the masses.

Returning Members — Tyler Bates + Gil Sharone

Guitarist Tyler Bates, who has been in an on/off role with Marilyn Manson since 2014, also plays guitar with Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell's solo band. There's an interesting connection there, too, as Greg Puciato (ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) sings in Cantrell's group and is currently in a relationship with Meyers.

Bates is also a famed composer, having worked on films such as Dawn of the Dead, 3000, Halloween, Halloween II and more.

Gil Sharone, also of Stolen Babies and Team Sleep, reprises his role on drums. He first joined Manson's band in 2014, having left in 2019 before Manson paused all touring activity. Sharone was also a member of The Dillinger Escape Plan from 2007 to 2009 and played on Ire Works.