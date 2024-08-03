Setlist + Video – Marilyn Manson Plays Comeback Show With Five Finger Death Punch + Slaughter to Prevail
Marilyn Manson played his first comeback show with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail last night (Aug. 2) in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
The shock rocker's last live performance was a two-song set at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, 2020, but the current tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail is his first since 2019.
He also dropped a new song yesterday (Aug. 2) titled "As Sick As the Secrets Within," which is his first bit of new music since 2020's We Are Chaos.
Since then, a string of abuse allegations were made against the musician by several women starting with actress Evan Rachel Wood in early 2021. The accusations essentially put both his music and acting careers to a halt, as he was involved in multiple different court cases.
Manson played a 12-song set last night at Hersheypark stadium, including hits "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" and "The Beautiful People" [via Setlist.fm] His new song "As Sick As the Secrets Within" was apparently not part of the set.
READ MORE: The Rumor That Destroyed Trent Reznor + Marilyn Manson's Friendship
Slaughter to Prevail played five songs during their own performance, and Five Finger Death Punch closed out the night with 16 tracks. During their final song of the night, "The Bleeding," they brought a fan onstage, according to Setlist.fm.
Five Finger Death Punch were on tour earlier this summer in Europe, but this was their first U.S. show since November of 2023 when they performed at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
See the setlists and footage from each band's performance below.
Slaughter to Prevail Setlist + Video (Aug. 2, 2024)
01. Baba Yaga
02. Bratva
03. Viking
04. Demolisher
05. Kid of Darkness
Slaughter to Prevail, Live in Hershey 2024
Marilyn Manson Setlist + Video (Aug. 2, 2024)
01. We Know Where You Fucking Live
02. Disposable Teens
03. Angel With the Scabbed Wings
04. This Is the New Shit
05. Say10
06. Deep Six
07. Tourniquet
08. mOBSCENE
09. The Dope Show
10. Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
11. The Love Song
12. The Beautiful People
Marilyn Manson, 'We Know Where You Fucking Live' + 'Disposable Teens' (Live 2024)
Marilyn Manson, 'Tourniquet' (Live 2024)
Marilyn Manson, 'The Beautiful People' (Live 2024)
Five Finger Death Punch Setlist + Video (Aug. 2, 2024)
01. Welcome to the Circus
02. Lift Me Up
03. Trouble
04. Wash It All Away
05. Jekyll and Hyde
06. Sham Pain
07. The House of the Rising Sun
08. Salvation
09. Burn MF
10. [Unknown]
11. Wrong Side of Heaven
12. Got Your Six
13. No One Gets Left Behind
14. IOU
15. Under and Over It
16. The Bleeding
Five Finger Death Punch, 'Welcome to the Circus' (Live 2024)
Five Finger Death Punch, 'Burn MF' (Live 2024)
Five Finger Death Punch, 'Wash It All Away' (Live 2024)
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff