Setlist + Video – Marilyn Manson Plays Comeback Show With Five Finger Death Punch + Slaughter to Prevail

Marilyn Manson played his first comeback show with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail last night (Aug. 2) in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The shock rocker's last live performance was a two-song set at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, 2020, but the current tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail is his first since 2019.

He also dropped a new song yesterday (Aug. 2) titled "As Sick As the Secrets Within," which is his first bit of new music since 2020's We Are Chaos.

Since then, a string of abuse allegations were made against the musician by several women starting with actress Evan Rachel Wood in early 2021. The accusations essentially put both his music and acting careers to a halt, as he was involved in multiple different court cases.

Manson played a 12-song set last night at Hersheypark stadium, including hits "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" and "The Beautiful People" [via Setlist.fm] His new song "As Sick As the Secrets Within" was apparently not part of the set.

Slaughter to Prevail played five songs during their own performance, and Five Finger Death Punch closed out the night with 16 tracks. During their final song of the night, "The Bleeding," they brought a fan onstage, according to Setlist.fm.

Five Finger Death Punch were on tour earlier this summer in Europe, but this was their first U.S. show since November of 2023 when they performed at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

See the setlists and footage from each band's performance below.

Slaughter to Prevail Setlist + Video (Aug. 2, 2024)

01. Baba Yaga

02. Bratva

03. Viking

04. Demolisher

05. Kid of Darkness

Slaughter to Prevail, Live in Hershey 2024

Marilyn Manson Setlist + Video (Aug. 2, 2024)

01. We Know Where You Fucking Live

02. Disposable Teens

03. Angel With the Scabbed Wings

04. This Is the New Shit

05. Say10

06. Deep Six

07. Tourniquet

08. mOBSCENE

09. The Dope Show

10. Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

11. The Love Song

12. The Beautiful People

Marilyn Manson, 'We Know Where You Fucking Live' + 'Disposable Teens' (Live 2024)

Marilyn Manson, 'Tourniquet' (Live 2024)

Marilyn Manson, 'The Beautiful People' (Live 2024)

Five Finger Death Punch Setlist + Video (Aug. 2, 2024)

01. Welcome to the Circus

02. Lift Me Up

03. Trouble

04. Wash It All Away

05. Jekyll and Hyde

06. Sham Pain

07. The House of the Rising Sun

08. Salvation

09. Burn MF

10. [Unknown]

11. Wrong Side of Heaven

12. Got Your Six

13. No One Gets Left Behind

14. IOU

15. Under and Over It

16. The Bleeding

Five Finger Death Punch, 'Welcome to the Circus' (Live 2024)

Five Finger Death Punch, 'Burn MF' (Live 2024)

Five Finger Death Punch, 'Wash It All Away' (Live 2024)