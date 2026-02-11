Behemoth and Slaughter to Prevail have both responded to their Turkish show cancellations this week.

Slaughter to Prevail were set to perform at the city's Zorlu Performing Arts Center last night (Feb. 10) and Behemoth tonight, but the Turkish government canceled both performances.

Behemoth and Slaughter to Prevail vocalist Alex Terrible have both addressed the news on their social media platforms.

What Did Behemoth Say About the Show Cancellation?

Behemoth shared a lengthy statement on social media earlier today addressing the cancellation and apologized for the inconvenience to their fans. Their post states that they attempted to discuss the situation with local authorities but the government's decision remained firm.

The band alleged that their music has been deemed as "satanic propaganda" by certain religious groups.

Read the statement in full below.

To our fans in Istanbul and Ankara, we are deeply disappointed to confirm that our scheduled performances in Turkey have been cancelled. Despite exhausting every possible avenue throughout the day and engaging in extensive discussions, the decision from the local authorities remains final. There is simply nothing further we can do to overturn it. The cancellations come after pressure from religious groups who have characterized our art as satanic propaganda and deemed it unacceptable. This is another example of ideology being used to suppress artistic expression and restrict cultural freedom. Behemoth has always stood for creative independence and the right of artists to express themselves without censorship. Music is not a threat, but silencing it should concern anyone who values freedom of expression. To those who planned to attend, who travelled, and who stood ready to share this night with us, we are truly sorry. We fought to make these shows happen and we share your frustration and disappointment. Turkey has some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in the world and we hope the day will come when we can return to Istanbul and Ankara and perform for you without interference. Until then, thank you for your unwavering support.

How Did Slaughter to Prevail Respond to the Cancellation?

Terrible shared a screen recording of a social media post made by Turkish journalist Yusuf Ozan Demir on Instagram yesterday.

In the caption of his post, Terrible wrote, "I have no clue what they saying but we are SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL not sliden to previl. Also we are not satanic. We are brutal death metal band. I personally will go to Valhalla after I die. @thegrebfather probably will go to hell because he is orthodox Christian. Turkey’s people I love you and respect your country and religion views. But don’t call me satanic."

Demir's post read [translated by X's Grok], "Satan's Atheist children coming to Istanbul? The so-called music groups 'Slaughter to Prevail' and 'Behemoth, which were banned and expelled from Russia and Poland on the grounds of promoting Satanism and poisoning the youth, are coming to Istanbul to perform concerts on Feb. 10-11.

"These two groups, which will take the stage at Istanbul Zorlu Performing Arts Center and promote Satanism with writings and visuals depicting the demonic, need to be met with immediate action by the authorities to cancel these events."

See the full post below. The journalist shared links to performances by both bands and continued to argue why their shows would "poison" the youth.

Why Were the Behemoth + Slaughter to Prevail Concerts Canceled?

Turkish authorities in Istanbul canceled the concerts over differences in "societal values," according to the Turkish publication Bianet.

“The events were found to have caused public reaction due to their incompatibility with our societal values,” the governor's office shared in a statement.

"No activity that corrupts society has ever been allowed in Istanbul and none will be allowed in the future,” Istanbul Governor Davut Gul wrote in a social media post.

