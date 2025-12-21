Why Behemoth’s Nergal Still Celebrates Christmas as a Satanist

Given his openness about being anti-Christian (and anti-establishment in general), you might think that Behemoth frontman Nergal is also anti-Christmas. You’d be wrong, though, as the blackened death metal vocalist/guitarist recently explained why he still celebrates the holiday as a Satanist.

What Did Nergal Say?

During his appearance on the Everblack Podcast – uploaded to YouTube on Dec. 19 – Nergal discussed a wide array of topics (including Behemoth’s upcoming tour with Dimmu Borgir and their 13th studio album, 2025’s The Shit Ov God).

Near the beginning, host Nev Pearce asks, “Do you celebrate Christmas and the holidays in your household? Is that a thing for you? What does that look like?”

“Absolutely,” Nergal responds, continuing:

In the first place, you know, the fact that Christians stole those celebrations from Pagans [and] just put a different emblem, different sticker on it, and just adjusted some elements – it doesn’t gonna stop me from enjoying the fact that I can just chill and do nothing and relax with my family, because that's what Xmas is really all about. You know what I mean? It's about the family time and there's nothing wrong about it, and it has no religious associations whatsoever. It’s like, it's a time when everyone take time off and everyone needs tranquility and peace and relax and breathe. To me, it doesn't really associate with, you know, Catholic tradition. Of course, Catholics made it all those Santa Claus and all that bullshit. That is pretty much commerce; it's all commercial. I don't give a fuck [about that], but the fact that towards the end of the year, you're just slowing down, you're taking your time [and] you don't need to rush. And the weather here [in Poland], like in Australia, you don’t’ really get that. Sometimes, we get snow, but it's doom and gloom here.

He also clarifies: “I’m not a depressive kind, but – I don't know – this period of the year can be very joyful, even though it's not sunny and it's not full of energy whatsoever.”

He adds:

No, I get that when the time comes. Of course, I was raised here in Poland, so I'm no stranger to seasons. We have four seasons; [well], not really four seasons anymore. It used to be four seasons, [but] now I'd say it's two or three seasons because of all the climate changes. But let's call it “cycles.” We do have those cycles, and I still enjoy the cycles, and that is a great part of the year. It's very relaxing and it's cool, and I'm happy not to be traveling. I live far from my mom because my father died three years ago. So, it's just my mom that's left [and] she lives in another city. [It’s] a four-hour drive from me, so I'm bringing her to my place and we're gonna spend two or three days together, I guess. More is not bearable for either one [of us].

Both men laugh, prompting Pearce to comment: “It’s the family thing. I know. I get it, but you still want them around and stuff.”

Nergal replies:

Blood is thicker than water, as they say, so you can't deny it. It's there, you know, even though those family members probably are the ones that it's the easiest for them to fucking trigger you and piss you off. Everyone has his own skeletons, so fuck it. I'm cool. There's a space and time for reflection now. I can go through things [and] I can go and read my book. There's hours and hours that pass and I'm, like, fucking not really doing anything, and for some reason it's very inspiring and it's very soothing. So, yeah, I like it.

You can watch Nergal’s full interview with the Everblack Podcast below:

Nergal Discusses Behemoth + Christmas on the Everblack Podcast

So, what do you think of Nergal’s thoughts on Christmas? Are they relatable? Surprising? Let us know!

Other Rock + Metal Musicians Who Honor Christmas

Nergal certainly isn’t the only metal (or rock) artist who overtly takes part in Christmas and end-of-year holidays overall.

For example, Metallica frontman James Hetfield recently narrated a popular Christmas story (“A Visit From St. Nicholas”) on the SiriusXM’s Maximum Metallica Channel. Similarly, guitarist Gary Hoey joined Loudwire Nights earlier this month to discuss his latest Christmas LP – Christmas Time Is Here – which is a part of his 30-year-long Ho Ho Hoey series.

Plus, acts as wide-ranging as King Diamond, Blink-182, Dropkick Murphys, The Darkness and of course, Trans-Siberian Orchestra have written songs about Christmas and Wintertime in general.

Other Behemoth + Nergal News

As previously mentioned, Behemoth’s 13th record – The Shit Ov God – came out this past May, and it received positive reviews from major outlets such as Kerrang! and Blabbermouth.

In support of the album, and as also stated above, Behemoth are embarking on their “In League With Satan” co-headlining tour with Dimmu Borgir. It’ll feature Swedish black metallars Dark Funeral, too, and take place across Europe next October. Prior to that, though, Behemoth will be travelling to places such as Greece, Japan, Australia and India.

You can view all of Behemoth’s upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here.

