Behemoth just announced a 2026 North American spring tour with support from Deicide, Rotting Christ and Immolation.

The 24-date tour, dubbed "The Godless IV," will span across cities in the U.S. and Canada. All three aforementioned acts are set to play most of the shows, with the exception of the April 30 date in Maryland, which will not feature Rotting Christ and May 1 in Massachusetts, which Deicide will not be present for.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 16) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Behemoth's website.

"We announce this coming campaign alongside Deicide, Rotting Christ and Immolation — a convergence of legends, a true communion of extreme metal's most resolute forces," Behemoth said in a statement.

"This tour is not merely a series of performances; it is a rite, forged in decades of defiance, conviction and sonic blasphemy. Each band carries its own altar of destruction, its own scripture written in blood, sound and will. Together, we summon something greater—an unstoppable procession of darkness across the lands. This is the extreme metal underground standing tall, unbroken and merciless. Prepare yourselves."

READ MORE: 9 Rock + Metal Albums That Would Make SICK Horror Movies

See the full itinerary below. Two of the dates are U.S. festivals, which the lineups for had been previously announced.

Behemoth 2026 North American Tour Dates

April 14 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory Northpark

April 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

April 17 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

April 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

April 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

April 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

April 22 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

April 24 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

April 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

April 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

April 28 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

April 30 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 1 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 2 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

May 4 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks

May 5 — McKees Rocks, Pa. @ The Roxian Theatre

May 7 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 9 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 11 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

May 12 — Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

May 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 18 — Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

May 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

May 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

behemoth 2026 north american tour dates Behemoth / Atom Splitter PR loading...