Behemoth Announce 2026 North American Spring Tour With Deicide, Rotting Christ + Immolation
Behemoth just announced a 2026 North American spring tour with support from Deicide, Rotting Christ and Immolation.
The 24-date tour, dubbed "The Godless IV," will span across cities in the U.S. and Canada. All three aforementioned acts are set to play most of the shows, with the exception of the April 30 date in Maryland, which will not feature Rotting Christ and May 1 in Massachusetts, which Deicide will not be present for.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 16) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Behemoth's website.
"We announce this coming campaign alongside Deicide, Rotting Christ and Immolation — a convergence of legends, a true communion of extreme metal's most resolute forces," Behemoth said in a statement.
"This tour is not merely a series of performances; it is a rite, forged in decades of defiance, conviction and sonic blasphemy. Each band carries its own altar of destruction, its own scripture written in blood, sound and will. Together, we summon something greater—an unstoppable procession of darkness across the lands. This is the extreme metal underground standing tall, unbroken and merciless. Prepare yourselves."
See the full itinerary below. Two of the dates are U.S. festivals, which the lineups for had been previously announced.
Behemoth 2026 North American Tour Dates
April 14 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory Northpark
April 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
April 17 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
April 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
April 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo
April 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center
April 22 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore
April 24 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
April 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre
April 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
April 28 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
April 30 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
May 1 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 2 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
May 4 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks
May 5 — McKees Rocks, Pa. @ The Roxian Theatre
May 7 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville
May 9 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
May 11 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
May 12 — Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia
May 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
May 18 — Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory
May 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
May 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
