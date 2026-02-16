Behemoth have canceled their show that was scheduled to take place in India in early March due to safety concerts after receiving alleged "threats." They shared a statement addressing the situation on social media.

In the post, which the band shared earlier today (Feb. 16) Behemoth claimed to have received various threats from Christian groups that have been trying to have the show canceled. The band became concerned about security risks at the show and possibly facing legal repercussions and imprisonment, thus they've decided to call it off themselves.

The show was set to take place March 3 in the city of Bangalore. Read the band's full statement below.

Behemoth regret to announce the cancellation of the band’s scheduled performance on March 3 in Bangalore, India. Over the past few weeks, we and our team have received numerous credible threats stemming from religious Christian groups who have been applying pressure to authorities and to the promoter in an effort to stop the show from taking place. These threats have raised serious concerns regarding the band’s safety and security, including the possibility of arrest or physical danger. We have been in close contact with the local promoter throughout this process. We want to make it clear that this cancellation is not the fault of the promoter, who has acted in good faith at every stage. Despite genuine efforts, it was not possible to obtain sufficient assurances that the band would be protected from legal consequences or security risks. On that basis, we have made the decision to cancel the show. This is another example of religious fanaticism attempting to impose itself on artistic expression, something the band has recently faced in Turkey. It is deeply concerning to see what feels like a growing movement toward censorship around the world. In this modern age, artists should not face intimidation, threats or the risk of imprisonment for performing their art. Regardless of religion, race or culture, freedom of expression must remain a fundamental principle. We believe it is important that people stand together in support of liberal values and creative freedom. To our legions in India, we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to perform for you on this occasion. We appreciate your support and hope to return soon. Stay strong. Stay free.

Another Behemoth Show Was Recently Canceled by the Government

Just last week, Behemoth's show in Istanbul was canceled by the Turkish government over apparent differences in "societal values," according to the Turkish publication Bianet. Istanbul Governor Davut Gul shared a statement suggesting that the event would corrupt their society.

Behemoth addressed the cancellation on social media then too, nothing that religious groups in Istanbul deemed their music as "satanic propaganda," which pressured authorities to call the event off.

Slaughter to Prevail were supposed to play the city the night prior to Behemoth but their show was canceled too.

"We are not satanic. We are brutal death metal band," vocalist Alex Terrible wrote in a social media post regarding the cancellation. "Turkey’s people I love you and respect your country and religion views. But don’t call me satanic."

