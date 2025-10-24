9 Rock + Metal Albums That Would Make SICK Horror Movies

There are some rock and metal albums that would make SICK horror movies.

Heavy music and horror have a lot of overlapping themes and symbols. Metal bands in particular tend to draw inspiration from horror imagery in their music, live performances and overall aesthetic.

Plenty of horror movies feature heavy music in their soundtracks and plenty of rock and metal musicians have actually starred or had cameos in horror movies. But very few rock and metal albums have been adapted into horror films, if any at all.

With Halloween just around the corner, we put together a list of albums that would make awesome horror films. Some of them are actual concept albums, some were inspired by real horrors that have happened throughout history and others have unifying themes that could tell a story, even though they weren't necessarily designed to.

Under each album, we included a particular genre that we think the album would fit best in based on its sound and subject matter. Then, we discussed the records a bit and explained why they would make great horror movies.

If any of them actually do make it to the big screen, you saw it here first.

