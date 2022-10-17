Spooky season is among us, and there's no better way to get in the spirit than to curl up and watch a horror movie. Horror goes pretty hand-in-hand with metal, especially because a lot of musicians incorporate horror elements into their sound and aesthetic.

Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Ice Nine Kills are just a few examples of artists who are quite evidently into the horror genre — Corey Taylor and Zombie have literally worked on films themselves and INK base their music on different horror films. So, we wanted to round up these musicians' favorite horror films to give you a solid list of recommendations to check out, if you haven't seen them already.

And to make it even better, we've also included where you can stream the movie, since there are so many different video platforms out there now. Scroll through the images below to see artists discussing their top horror movies and where you can check 'em out for yourself.

Rockers' Favorite Horror Movies + Where to Watch Them Get the recs from the pros.