There's an unreleased Type O Negative song and, from the sound of it, we'll all probably get to hear it one day.

In a new interview with Loaded Radio, Type O Negative's Kenny Hickey (guitar, backing vocals) and Johnny Kelly (drums), the two looked back on the band's history, live recordings from L'Amours in Brooklyn, as well as one song leftover from the October Rust sessions.

"I dug up a whole bunch of cassettes recently and I found a lot of stuff — demos. I actually found a song that we never used," Kelly began. "I would go to [keyboardist] Josh's [Silver] house when we were working on the records. I would always go home — say, after the day, we were working on a song. This was back when cassettes were being used. CDs really weren't standard yet as far as in the studio for ref[erence copies] and stuff like that. So I have a bunch of ref cassettes from demos that we did and stuff."

While going through those tapes, Kelly encountered a song Type O Negative had recorded. "Part of it wound up getting cannibalized. Parts of the song wound up on other songs, on Life Is Killing Me and stuff like that. But it's a complete song," the drummer continued.

"I like the song," Hickey enthused.

He said the song wasn't of a high enough caliber to be included on October Rust, adding, "And if we were releasing October Rust today, it still wouldn't make the record."

type o negative october rust album art October Rust "/>Roadrunner loading...

Hickey then argues that the unreleased song is better than "My Girlfriend's Girlfriend," which drew a laugh from everyone else. "There's an argument there," Kelly conceded with a chuckle.

"But 30 years later, to release it as a bonus track on something, it's worth it — it's worth it for that," the drummer asserted, noting that he wants to improve the audio quality of the track "if we can get a good transfer from a cassette and actually get a good mastering out of it and make it sound good."

READ MORE: The Massive Prices People Are Paying For Peter Steele's 'Playgirl' Issue on eBay

Loaded Radio's Scott Penfold floated the idea of a 30th anniversary box set of October Rust, which would then be on a 2026 release timeline.

Kelly and Hickey seemed receptive to the idea, but punted on committing to it, citing the planned release of a live album already. "Maybe. I don't know. We'll have to see," Kelly shrugged, "But right now I'm just going through the cassettes and seeing what I have."

Johnny Kelly + Kenny Hickey - Loaded Radio Interview

Below, see the best metal album of each year since 1970.