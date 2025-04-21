Here are the 11 goth metal songs guaranteed to make you cry.

But first… let’s share a few honorable mentions and related picks. We recommend Green Carnation’s one-track album Light of Day, Day of Darkness (2001), which was inspired by the tragic passing of the daughter of Tchort, its composer, and is dedicated to his son. This epic, mind-bending feat appeals to a broad range of sentiments.

Lord of the Lost’s “Six Feet Underground” seduces with its sinister dance-friendly energy, but it also triggers nostalgic musings.

Goth is one of the many styles with which the all-important Danzig is associated, and “Cantspeak” has the potential to draw “Blood and Tears.”

London After Midnight might not be metal, but “Pure” arguably ranks among the most heartrending and cathartic songs imaginable. Although the band’s mastermind, Sean Brennan, rejects musical labels, LAM are rightly regarded as one of the best goth acts of all time.

Also from beyond the realm of metal, Blutengel incorporates goth elements into their themes and aesthetic. Their emotionally mature break-up single “Complete” likewise poses a danger to mascara.

Now, please enjoy our main list, but be warned: Goth metal is often co-morbid with a variety of other very special types of sonic viruses. Thus, the following tearjerkers might just shatter your preconceptions regarding the subgenre.