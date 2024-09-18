Here are the five best goth rock/metal albums that have come out since 2010, chosen by Unto Others frontman Gabriel Franco.

What You Need to Know About Unto Others

From: Portland, Oregon

First Album: Mana (2021, released under the name Idle Hands)

New Album: Never, Neverland (Century Media)

Hailing from the hotbed of Portland, Oregon, Unto Others immediately stood out from the dense rock and metal scene with their gothic flavored brand of traditional heavy metal. Operating as Idle Hands until 2020, the band changed their name after being recruited by Roadrunner Records for the release of 2021's excellent Strength.

Now, with Century Media as their home, Unto Others are primed for another new chapter that unfolds within 16-track new album Never, Neverland.

“Mana and Strength can almost be pushed together,” guitarist/singer Gabe Franco says of the band's first pair of records. “I had an iron grip over those albums," he explains, "Every beat needed to be where I wanted it and how I wanted it to sound."

As for how the process differed with this third LP, Franco explains, "With this one, I took a much looser approach and gave the band members a lot more input. This is the first record with Brandon [Hill, bass] doing backup vocals instead of myself. Even though I still wrote the core of the songs, this one is a much more collaborative effort. I kind of let go of it because I realized it was killing me. And the record came out better for it. It’s the best thing we’ve ever done."

Watch the music video for "Butterfly" directly below and keep scrolling to see Franco's picks for the best goth rock/metal albums to be released since 2010!

Unto Others, "Butterfly" Music Video

The Five Best Goth Rock/Metal Albums Since 2010, Chosen by Unto Others' Gabe Franco Unto Others frontman Gabe Franco makes his picks for the best goth rock/metal albums to be released since 2010! Gallery Credit: Gabriel Franco (Unto Others)