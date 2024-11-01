We've got a big week of new rock and metal tour and festival announcements! There were 14 new tours announced this week, plus some pretty major movement in the 2025 festival season, so let's take a look.

In one of our biggest "tour" weeks in quite some time, both Ghost and Killswitch Engage announced highly anticipated treks that should be in big demand for 2025. Plus, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Alice Cooper is getting his feet wet with his first dates of 2025 as well. There's also new tours from Pixies, Unto Others, The Plot in You and more on the horizon.

On the festival front, the When We Were Young Festival revealed its 2025 lineup. You've also got the bill for the annual Decibel Metal and Beer Festival, the Innings and Extra Innings Festivals and plenty more.

So head below and see all of the new tickets you're going to have to get for the coming months.

Amyl and the Sniffers

amyl and the sniffers Photo by John Angus Stewart 2024 @phcfilms loading...

Tour Dates: March 25 - May 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Brass Against

brass against YouTube: Brass Against loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 5-7; March 5 - 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Alice Cooper

alice cooper Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 31 - Feb. 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Fontaines D.C.

fontaines d.c. (Credit: Theo Cottle loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Franky and the All Nighters

franky and the all nighters 2024 Photo Credit: Fab Fernandez loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Note: Newly announced dates are part of the band's Las Vegas residency at the Red Rock Casino Resort.

Ticketing Info

Ghost

ghost Ryan Chang loading...

Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: What You May Not Have Noticed About Ghost's 2025 Tour

Gouge Away

gouge away Photo by: Kat Nijmeddin loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 2 - 11; Dec. 4-8; Feb. 1 - March 6

Support Acts: Initiate, Cold Dog, Better Lovers, Spy, Cloakroom, Chat Pile

Ticketing Info

Killswitch Engage

killswitch engage's jesse leach in 2017 Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 12

Support Acts: Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King, Frozen Soul

Ticketing Info

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

king gizzard and the lizard wizard, the silver cord KGLW loading...

Tour Dates: July 28 - Aug. 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Pixies

pixies Liam Maxwell loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: Kurt Vile and the Vibrators

Ticketing Info

The Plot in You

the plot in you Photo Credit - Wyatt Clough loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 16

Support Acts: Holding Absence, Boundaries, Acres

Ticketing Info

Trentemoller

trentemoller Photo Credit: Philippe Mazzoni loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Unto Others

unto others Photo by: Brendan McGowan loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 10 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

ZZ Top

ZZ Top, Billy Gibbons up close Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images loading...

* The return of Panic! at the Disco and Blink-182 will headline the 2025 edition of the When We Were Young Festival. Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose and many more are also set to perform on Oct. 18 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Ticketing Info

* Decibel Metal and Beer Fest has rolled out its 2025 lineup, with Exodus, Dismember, Pig Destroyer, Darkest Hour and more to to perform April 4-5 at Philadelphia's Fillmore.

Ticketing Info

* Fall Out Boy and The Killers will headline the annual Innings Festival taking place at Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park on Feb. 21-22. Incubus, Beck, The Black Keys, Slightly Stoopid, The All-American Rejects, Gary Clark Jr., Boyz II Men, Neon Trees, Jack's Mannequin, Winona Fighter, The Kills and more will also play.

Ticketing Info

* The Lumineers and Kacey Musgraves will headline the 2025 Extra Innings Festival Feb. 28 - March 1 at Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park. Kings of Leon, Megan Moroney, The Red Clay Strays, Maren Morris, Grace Potter, O.A.R., Wyatt Flores and more.

Ticketing Info

*Clutch, Crowbar, DevilDriver, Eighteen Visions, Fear Factory, Kublai Khan TX, Obituary and The Black Dahila Murder will be part of Lamb of God's Headbangers Boat in 2025. The cruise sets sail on Oct. 30 from Miami to Cozumel before returning on Nov. 4.

Ticketing Info Announced Soon

*Louder Than Life Festival have revealed that Slayer will return as one of the headliners in 2025 after weather canceled their 2024 appearance. The 2025 edition will take place Sept. 18-21 at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center

Ticketing Info

* The 2024 South Bay Music Awards are set to take place Dec. 1 at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles. Bruce Kulick, Sean McNabb, Robert Sarzo, Pamela Des Barres, Steve Unger, Stet Howland, Roni Lee, DJ Marci Wiser and more are set to be honored.

Ticketing Info