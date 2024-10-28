What You May Not Have Noticed About Ghost’s 2025 World Tour Announcement

There's something you may not have noticed about Ghost's 2025 world tour announcement earlier today (Oct. 28).

The Tobias Forge-led Swedish band revealed a 55-date world tour of Europe and North America, with more shows to be announced in the future. The North American leg features a July performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden, which will be Ghost's very first time playing at the iconic venue.

What fans may have missed, though, is a message included in the fine print on Ghost's social media and their official website, which states that the tour will be a "phone-free experience."

"This show will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times," the full message reads.

Ghost have implemented a no-phones policy for concerts in the past, specifically for their two September 2023 performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Attendees were given Yondr pouches for their phones, smart watches and other related accessories then as well.

"Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperating in creating a phone-free viewing experience," the statement concluded.

A Yondr pouch locks once guests enter the phone-free area. To use a phone that's inside a Yondr pouch, attendees have to step outside of the designated area, and it will unlock.

How Fans Feel About the Phone-Free Policy

Fans seem to be split over the rule, with some appreciating that they won't have to see phone screens while trying to watch the performance, and others upset that they won't be able to capture their own content.

"I went to a Ghost show at the Forum in LA earlier this year and they were filming so no phones allowed. It was glorious. Every single person was engaged in the music, band and performance. 10/10," one individual wrote on X.

"Everyone seems happy about the phone ban on Ghost’s new tour but think about it. There will be no new ritual content to see. No new vids to scream about, no new gifs. Nothing. I really don’t like this future," wrote a fan with an opposing view.