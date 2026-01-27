Florida Venue Employee Blames ‘Super Satanic’ Ghost for NBA Team’s Loss in Deleted Post

Has Ghost cursed an NBA team? At least one employee at Orlando's Kia Center seems to think so.

In a case of musical "Satanic Panic" crossing over to the world of sports, a Reddit user recently posted a theory about the recent struggles of the Orlando Magic basketball team after the Tobias Forge-led Ghost played a concert at the team's home venue.

The post was initially shared on Reddit but has since been deleted. But The Noise managed to capture it before it was deleted and they've since shared it on their socials. The post went up right after the Orlando Magic lost at home to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 22 with the author sharing his disappointment at the quality of play and proposing the theory that Ghost's "super Satanic vibes" had somehow left some bad mojo in the building after their concert earlier in the week.

Why Did a Kia Center Employee Think Ghost Cursed the Orlando Magic?

In the since deleted posting that was teased with the heading, "Kia Center Needs Holy Water," the author wrote, "So I work at Kia. The night before we got blown out by Charlotte there was a concert there by this rock band called Ghost & I'm not even exaggerating super satanic vibes."

Going on to describe the performance, the author noted, "Devil imagery, stained-glass church setup, chanting 'Lucifer,' all types of weird shit I'm not into at all. I was mad as hell I was forced to sit through that lol."

He then proposed, "So my theory is that whatever energy they left in the building carried over into the game because there's no other explanation for how bad we looked. Is this a valid excuse or are we just inconsistent af? Either way ... let's get this W tonight."

See a screenshot of the alleged post in the second slide in the Instagram post directly below.

What Has Happened With the Orlando Magic Since?

Bad juju or simple plain inconsistency, things have not gotten better for the Orlando Magic. They proceeded to lose their next home game on Jan. 24 to the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-105 and then traveled to Cleveland for their next game last night (Jan. 26) where they lost again 114-98.

That brings the Orlando Magic record to 23-22 on the season, good enough for eighth place in the Eastern Conference at press time.

Ghost, meanwhile, have been winning everywhere as they hit the home stretch for their Skeletour. They have shows in Uncasville, Montreal and Toronto this upcoming weekend. Toronto is the only one of those markets to host an NBA team so we'll see soon enough if the alleged curse is transferrable. Otherwise, the barely above .500 Magic might just be "inconsistent AF."

