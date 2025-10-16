Tobias Forge Discusses Ghost’s New Album Hitting No. 1, No Phones at Concerts + Ozzy’s Final Show

"Does the whole world stop and orgasm just because it happens? No."

When he joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (Oct. 14), Tobias Forge opened up about what it meant to him to have Ghost's latest album, Skeleta, hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart earlier this year.

"[But] behind the curtains, in the industry, it means a lot," Forge shared with host Chuck Armstrong.

"Your name is a little bit more seriously taken within the industry...it comes in handy at certain points. I'm raving, dancing all around the fire here."

Along with diving into Skeleta's success, Forge also looked ahead to Ghost's Skeletour extending into 2026.

Among other things, he remains confident in Ghost's decision to not allow fans to use their cell phones during their concerts.

"I think that the show is definitely enhanced by this fact, because people see a show for the first time in 10 years, whereas they've sort of not for the last 5-10 years," Forge explained.

"I believe that more bands will start doing this ... Hopefully more artists will start using this so there will be this incentive for local halls, promoters, all these buildings [to] have this function."

What Else Did Ghost's Tobias Forge Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What he felt after his performance at Back to the Beginning, paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne: "If I want super transparency, I wish that I had stood my ground and said that we were going to detune one whole step. We went into rehearsals and I said that I can nail it in the original key, but if we go down like one step, to D, that is my whole vocal, my vocal cords are basically tuned in D. So it's going to sound better or I'm going to be able to nail everything more comfortably. And one person in the band — everybody was super great — but one had a problem with that simply because that person only had one instrument he brought with him. He said, 'Man, can we not do that?' ... So it was a little high for me, but I felt like this show is not about me. This show is only about Black Sabbath and about Ozzy."

When fans might be able to see the next concert film from Ghost, captured at their recent shows in Mexico City: "We're going to tour throughout, we're doing stuff in 2026 as well, so I'm assuming — I'm going to be realistic saying that probably '27 [is when we'll release it]."

Why he's not thinking several steps ahead for Ghost like he normally does: "I'm feeling like, I am simply not going to go into the studio when I'm done with this tour. I don't know when I'm going to be in the studio the next time and that's a good feeling because I've been doing this nonstop now. It's a great feeling."

