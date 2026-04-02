A woman is under investigation for allegedly stalking and harassing Ghost's Tobias Forge, according a report by the Swedish publication Aftonbladet.

The article, which was translated from Swedish, states that a woman in her 40s repeatedly sent messages, letters, asked for money and even sent a phone to Forge between July and October of 2025. The frontman reportedly made numerous attempts to block her communication attempts and she now faces harassment charges.

“The injured party perceives the perpetrator’s attempts at contact and actions as offensive, intrusive and invasive,” the preliminary report reads.

Forge claimed he blocked the woman's phone number on SMS and WhatsApp before he started receiving letters from her to his home. He didn't open them until he noticed one was packaged differently, then allegedly opened it and found a phone inside.

“I didn’t want to keep it in my home, so I put it out on the balcony before handing it over to the police. I’m fairly used to people trying to contact me but over the years I’ve had about a dozen stalkers," the vocalist was quoted as saying in the article.

"However, none have done anything as invasive and frankly threatening as sending a mobile phone. It wouldn’t have been good if, for example, I lived at a secret address. With that phone, I reached my limit."

She'd also reportedly sent Forge various monetary requests through the Swedish app Swish, which is similar to Venmo in the U.S.

Forge acknowledged he's met a lot of fans over the years but said he doesn't recall meeting this particular woman and denied having any sort of relationship with her. According to the report though, she stated that they met about 16 years ago, have been in contact every day since and got engaged this past September.

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The rocker is not seeking monetary compensation from the investigation.

"I’ve had devoted followers before — most are fairly harmless — but there’s something about this that feels unusual,” the vocalist added. “I don’t want to make her life worse. I just want her to leave me alone and not harm anyone else.”

According to the report, the woman has prior charges for unlawful stalking, sexual harassment and multiple counts of harassment against two other people, all of which she denied.

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