VOTE: Better 2025 Rock Album – Three Days Grace’s ‘Alienation’ vs. Ghost’s ‘Skeleta’

It's that time of year where we all determine the best of the best in 2025, so we'll let you in on the voting. Who had the better 2025 rock album? Was it Three Days Grace's Alienation or Ghost's Skeleta? That's our Chuck's Fight Club for this week from the Loudwire Nights radio show.

In one corner, you've got Three Days Grace and their powerful new album, Alienation. The record saw the return of original vocalist Adam Gontier alongside his replacement Matt Walst and together they made a formidable pairing. Songs such as "Mayday," 'Apologies" and "Kill Me Fast" not only kept them a prominent favorite at rock radio, but it had fans buzzing that this may be one of their finest recorded moments.

In the other corner, there's Ghost. They continue to skew more rock as the years pass by and 2025 saw the Skeleta album yield some of their most engaging and catchy work yet. Their sixth studio album scored with such standouts as "Satanized," "Lachryma" and "Peacefield," further establishing them as a force not only onstage but in the studio.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked record will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

