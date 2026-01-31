The 2026 Grammy Awards show is this weekend. Here is everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch/stream from the comfort of your home and catch that all-star Ozzy Osbourne tribute.

How to Watch the Grammy Awards Show

The 2026 Grammys will air live on CBS starting at 8PM ET on Sunday, Feb. 1. The awards show also will be available to stream via Paramount+.

An on-demand version of the Grammys will be available on Paramount+ following the show.

The Grammys show this year will originate from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

The first Grammy Award winners for 2026 will be revealed during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which begins at 3:30PM ET on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Several awards will be announced during the event, which will also include performances from various artists. Best Metal Performance nominees Spiritbox are among those scheduled to perform.

The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel and on Grammy.com,

Are Any Rock Bands Performing During the Grammys?

While several performers have already been announced for the Grammy Awards ceremony, including Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber, only a few names from the world of rock have been revealed ahead of the event.

One of the biggest rock moments during the Grammys will be an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Post Malone, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and musician and producer Andrew Watt will be involved in the performance to honor Osbourne, who died July 22, 2025 at the age of 76.

Watt produced Ozzy's final two studio albums. The rest of the lineup has experience guesting on Osbourne's songs or appearing at last year's Back to the Beginning farewell event for Black Sabbath.

Who is Nominated for Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Awards?

Best Rock Song

"As Alive As You Need Me to Be" - Nine Inch Nails

"Caramel" - Sleep Token

"Glum" - Hayley Williams

"Never Enough" - Turnstile

"Zombie" - Yungblud

Best Rock Performance

"U Should Not Be Doing That" - Amyl and the Sniffers

"The Emptiness Machine" - Linkin Park

"Never Enough" - Turnstile

"Mirtazapine" - Hayley Williams

"Changes" (Live From Villa Park) - Yungblud featuring Nino Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II (Sleep Token)

Best Rock Album

Private Music - Deftones

I Quit - Haim

From Zero - Linkin Park

Never Enough - Turnstile

Idols - Yungblud

Best Metal Performance

"Night Terror" - Dream Theater

"Lachryma" - Ghost

"Emergence" - Sleep Token

"Soft Spine" - Spiritbox

"Birds" - Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable - Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Don't Tap the Glass - Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer - Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Everything Is Peaceful Love" - Bon Iver

"Alone" - The Cure

"Seein' Stars" - Turnstile

"Mangetout" - Wet Leg

"Parachute" - Hayley Williams

