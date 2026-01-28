2026 Grammys to Pay Tribute to Ozzy – See Who Is Performing

The 2026 Grammy ceremony is fast approaching and organizers have revealed that there will be an Ozzy Osbourne tribute taking place during the live show broadcast Sunday night (Feb. 1). So who will be onstage to salute the Prince of Darkness on "music's biggest night"?

Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Tribute Performers Revealed

The Grammy organizers have revealed that a star-studded group has been called upon to pay homage to Osbourne. Among the performers will be Post Malone, Duff McKagan, Slash, Chad Smith and Andrew Watt. Each of the musicians has previous ties to Osbourne and while it's not been revealed what song or songs they'll be performing, the appearance should be one of the highlights of the evening.

READ MORE: 10 Simple Ways to Honor Ozzy Osbourne in Your Everyday Life

Andrew Watt produced both of Osbourne's last two studio albums and utilized both McKagan and Smith to make up the backing rhythm section on the recordings. Post Malone guested on the songs "Take What You Want" and "It's a Raid" from Osbourne's Ordinary Man album. Slash, meanwhile, had previously played on Ozzy's No Rest for the Wicked sessions and also appeared on Ordinary Man.

Osbourne won five Grammy Awards out of his 12 nominations over the history of his career. The legendary two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee died last July just weeks after performing his final show at the Back to the Beginning farewell concert.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 1) at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. The ceremony will air on CBS and is also available through Paramount Plus.

Who Else From the Rock + Metal World Will Play at the Grammy Ceremonies?

Though they won't be part of the CBS broadcast during the nationally televised ceremony, Spiritbox will perform during the 2026 Grammy Premiere Ceremony where a majority of the awards are handed out.

They join a performer lineup that includes Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Zara Larsson along with an opening number from Grace Potter, Israel Houghton, Lila Iké, Maggie Rose and Trombone Shorty.

Spiritbox are among the Best Metal Performance nominees, with their song "Soft Spine" vying for the Grammy statue.

The 2026 Grammy Premiere ceremony will kick off on Sunday (Feb. 1) at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT. The event will stream live from the neighboring Peacock Theater and can be viewed via the Recording Academy's YouTube Channel and through https://live.grammy.com/.

Along with Ozzy Osbourne, let's pay respect to all those we lost from the rock and metal world in 2025 in the gallery below.