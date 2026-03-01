Ozzy Osbourne Receives Lifetime Achievement Award + All-Star Tribute at 2026 BRIT Awards

The 2026 BRIT Awards took place last night (Feb. 28) at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England. Undoubtedly, two of its greatest moments came when Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne before an all-star band paid tribute to the late Prince of Darkness by replicating one of his biggest and best songs.

What Did Sharon + Kelly Say on Stage?

Per Blabbermouth, the celebration began with “a video tribute” to Ozzy that was followed with a video of country music legend Dolly Parton saying: “Ozzy Osbourne dedicated his entire life to music and his legacy has left a permanent imprint in the fabric of music lovers everywhere. Now talk about stealing the show.”

She also said [via Blabbermouth]: “Ozzy knew how to get your attention with his love of theatrics, his musical gifts — he could turn any occasion into a full-blown show. And at his very core, Ozzy Osbourne was a showman.”

Then, event host Jack Whitehall introduced the Lifetime Achievement award by remarking: “This year, [it’s] being awarded to one of the most iconic rock stars to ever walk the planet. Ozzy Osbourne.” Cheers erupted in the venue as Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took the stage.

“Whoa. Um, first of all, what a fucking great evening it’s been!” Sharon beamingly began, adding:

All of us – everyone in this place tonight – are joined. We’re one because everyone in this place loves music. And it brings us all together. Such amazing artists tonight. I mean, everyone’s a winner. Everyone, and how lucky we all [are] to be in this business. It’s a gift. It really is. I’m honored to accept this award for my gorgeous husband. This Lifetime Achievement award. God knows I wish he was here to accept it himself, so you’ve got the booby prize. You’ve got me doing it. I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all and I know what he’s thinking. He hated to make speeches. He hated listening to speeches, and he’d be saying, “Hey, missus, shut the fuck up. Just say thank you and get off that stage.” But, I’m not going to because I have to waffle on a bit. Okay, we all know how fickle this industry can be, and my old man was blessed with a one-in-a-million career. He was at the top of his game for 56 years, and I could go on about achievements and that but that’s all boring crap. The thing is that Ozzy was authentic. He was gifted [and] totally unpredictable. A wild man. He was a true artist. He came from a small working-class neighborhood in Birmingham, and he rose to become one of the most recognizable and respected musicians of his life. He was filled with extraordinarily wonderful high times but very, very real low times. But he never stopped tirelessly pushing himself to do better. He always wanted to do better, both personally and professionally. He never felt that words were enough to thank everybody for the life that he was given and for the life that he led. To be honest with you, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. And yes, at the end of the day, he will always be a rock start. We spent most of our lives touring the world, but Ozzy’s heart never left England. Wherever we were in the world, he was always proud to be that working-class Brummie, and he never let anyone forget it. I’m accepting this [award] for Ozzy, but this award goes to his incredible family. It goes to so many musicians who helped Ozzy along the way. Great, great musicians. I want to especially thank his crew that was always there and that never let him down. We were blessed to have one of the best crew ever on the road. And, thousands of people who lined the streets of Birmingham to say goodbye, and of course, the millions of fans around the world. He loved them for giving him his extraordinary career, and for their loyalty that they gave him. I know that they loved him back as much as he loved them. If Ozzy was here tonight, with us, he would be showing us that gorgeous smile that he had, and I know he would be so proud to receive this from the country that he loved. He may not be here, but he left us one amazing body of work that will never be forgotten by the country that made him.

Afterward, she handed the microphone to Kelly Osbourne, who proudly declared: “Thank you for loving my father as much as we do, and I hope I don’t disrespect Manchester by saying this, but ‘Up the Villa’ and Birmingham forever.” As People magazine clarifies, this was “in reference to Birmingham’s soccer club, Aston Villa, a longstanding Manchester rival.”

That last comment prompted playful boos from the crowd as Sharon yelled, “No, no, no.” Then, she laughed as she took the microphone back.

“Listen, I knew you were gonna get that. I told you,” she said. “Now, as Ozzy would say that the end of every show, I love you all and God bless you. There will never be another Ozzy fucking Osbourne and I love you. Thank you.”

Of course, the end of their speech was met with deafening applause, and you can watch all of it below:

Sharon + Kelly Osbourne Accept Lifetime Achievement Award for Ozzy at 2026 BRIT Awards

What Happened During the All-Star Tribute?

Following the speech, the BRIT Awards introduced an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne that featured U.K. singer Robbie Williams; Black Label Society vocalist/guitarist Zakk Wylde; Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo; Black Sabbath keyboardist Adam Wakeman; and Black Sabbath drummer Tommy Clufetos pull out an electrifying cover of “No More Tears” from Ozzy’s 1991 album of the same name.

Given that Wylde appeared on the original LP, the tribute was doubly meaningful, and as you can hear and see for yourself before, the band absolutely nailed the cover!

2026 BRIT Awards All-Star Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears” (Feb. 28, 2026)

How About the Pre-Show Red Carpet Interview?

During the pre-show red carpet press event, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne were asked what it meant to them to have Ozzy honored with the award.

“It means everything because Ozzy is a true Brit. He one year hosted the event [in 2008] but he never, ever won a BRIT,” Sharon began. “So, to get a Lifetime Achievement award is just – yeah, it’s great.”

She also said that he felt like Ozzy is “here with us tonight,” and when asked if they think he would’ve “liked the fact that we’re up here in Manchester,” Kelly Osbourne replied: “I think he would love it. He preferred Birmingham but he loved Manchester.”

Regarding the all-star performance, Sharon Osbourne expounded: “It’s all [of] Ozzy’s good mates, and it’s just beautiful that they’re all together doing this. For Robbie to come in and sing, it’s just perfect.”

Then, Kelly Osbourne explained Williams’ response when he was called about the opportunity: “It was an instant ‘yes!’ He’s such a wonderful human being and for him to do this. I mean, he gave my dad his star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame [in 2002] and now he’s here doing his tribute. He’s such a good friend of our family and we love him so much.”

You can see their pre-show red carpet interview, as well as various photos from the event, below:

Sharon + Kelly Osbourne Discuss Ozzy on the 2026 BRIT Awards Red Carpet (Feb. 28, 2026)

