During a new episode of The Osbournes podcast, Sharon Osbourne blasted a photographer for a lawsuit he filed over a photo of Ozzy.

Sharon and Jack Osbourne caught up and covered a myriad of topics during the latest episode. There were a few things they wanted to discuss and "clear up," one of which was a lawsuit filed by rock photographer Neil Zlozower.

What Did Sharon Osbourne Say About Neil Zlozower?

The suit was actually filed back in February of 2025 when Ozzy was still alive, though it's unclear whether the Prince of Darkness shared the photos of himself or whether members of his management team did. The photos were shared across various social media sites and Zlozower claimed they didn't ask for permission or pay for the usage [via Billboard].

The lawsuit argued that the use of the photos on social media allowed Ozzy to profit from them: "Defendant has over 12 million followers on [Facebook] and over 6 million followers on [Instagram] and over 5 million followers on [X] — all of which are monetized and provide significant financial benefits to the defendant."

"He was from the old days, he was actually at our wedding," Sharon said during the podcast.

"[Someone on Ozzy's team] put up a picture of Ozzy and it was up for about two days on Ozzy's website and he's suing us for $50,000 for putting up his picture. Apparently he's done it to so many different artists too and it's like, Neil — fuck you. Fuck you and your fucking $50,000."

Jack corrected his mother, noting that the photos were posted on social media and not Ozzy's official website.

"I don't even remember but this piece of shit is suing us for $50,000," Sharon reiterated. "Neil makes a living about suing people. He's older now, I don't think he takes many pictures now. I don't think he works now but he's making a living."

Did Jack and Sharon Have Anything Else to 'Clear Up'?

Continuing on from the conversation about Zlozower, Jack asked his mother if she has anything else she needed to "clear up."

"No," she replied. "I think there will be in March."

Jack asked what Sharon was referring to and she made a face without saying anything — which was apparently enough for him to understand what she meant.

"Oh yeah, that whole thing," Jack acknowledged.

"Fuck you too," Sharon said, with Jack suggesting they skip talking about whatever it is.

What Else Did Jack and Sharon Cover During the Podcast Episode?

One of the biggest things Jack and Sharon discussed in the podcast was the return of Ozzfest. Sharon confirmed that they plan to host the first two in 2027 at Birmingham's Villa Park — where Ozzy and Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert was held last year.

From there, she wants to see what the response is, which artists people would like to see on the bill and where in America they should add dates for a proper touring edition of Ozzfest the following year.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne's Wild Tactics to Keep Ozzy From Drugs + Alcohol

"We've got to find a lot of young new talent because that's what your dad would want," Sharon stated.

"Well that's what Ozzfest was all about. That second stage was the incubator," Jack noted.

See the full episode below.

