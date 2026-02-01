Here’s Yungblud’s Full Speech for 2026 Grammy Win – ‘God Bless F–king Ozzy Osbourne’

It was a very celebratory moment for Yungblud winning the Grammy for Best Rock Performance and he made sure to acknowledge the role that Ozzy Osbourne played in it.

The singer, of course, won for the song "Changes" that he performed live at the Back to the Beginning concert celebrating Osbourne and Black Sabbath last summer. Onstage, he was joined by Frank Bello (Anthrax), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne) and II (Sleep Token).

Yungblud had a close friendship with Osbourne and winning the Grammy after the death of Osbourne last July gave the win an emotional impact for the singer.

What Yungblud Said in His Acceptance Speech About Ozzy Osbourne

"To grow up loving an idol who helps you figure out your identity not only as a musician but also as a man is something that I'm truly grateful for. For then to get to know them and form a relationship with them and honor them at their final show and then receive this, the cost of it is something I and all of us are finding so strange to comprehend. We fucking love you, Ozzy," Yungblud shared in his speech.

He added, "We would all like to thank Sharon, Jack, Kelly and Aimee for this opportunity, everyone at the Back to the Beginning show. The whole band with me right now are six generations who came together in the name of our genre, in the name of Sabbath and the name of Ozzy Osbourne."

"I want to thank my team and everyone on all their teams. I deeply love this genre. It's all I've ever known. I want to dedicate this to everyone in the guitar shop I grew up in and everyone in a guitar shop or a bedroom with a dream. Rock music is coming back. Watch out pop music, we're gonna fuckin' get ya," he continued.

The singer then recalled, "The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne, you asked if there's anything you could do for me. I answered the music was enough and I can safely say on behalf of all of us that still stands now and will forever. You'll be with me every time I'm nervous and onstage at every show."

Finishing the speech, he concluded, "God bless rock music and god bless fucking Ozzy Osbourne."

How Did Yungblud Do at the 2026 Grammys?

Yungblud was nominated for Best Rock Song ("Zombie") as well as Best Rock Album (Idols), but lost in those categories to Nine Inch Nails' "As Alive As You Need Me to Be" and Turnstile's Never Enough. ˆBut this Grammy win for Best Rock Performance caps a stellar year for the young musician.

Below, see photos of rockers and this year's Grammys.