Yungblud Wins Best Rock Performance at 2026 Grammy Awards

Congrats are in order for Yungblud, who won the Best Rock Performance Grammy at the 2026 Grammy Awards. His winning performance came for his take on Black Sabbath's "Changes" at the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert in Villa Park. Onstage, he was joined by Frank Bello (Anthrax), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne) and II (Sleep Token).

"To grow up loving an idol who helps you figure out your identity not only as a musician but also as a man is something that I'm truly grateful for. For then to get to know them and form a relationship with them and honor them at their final show and then receive this, the cost of it is something I and all of us are finding so strange to comprehend. We fucking love you, Ozzy," Yungblud shared in his speech.

"We would all like to thank Sharon, Jack, Kelly and Aimee for this opportunity, everyone at the Back to the Beginning show. The whole band with me right now are six generations who came together in the name of our genre, in the name of Sabbath and the name of Ozzy Osbourne," he continued.

"I want to thank my team and everyone on all their teams. I deeply love this genre. It's all I've ever known. I want to dedicate this to everyone in the guitar shop I grew up in and everyone in a guitar shop or a bedroom with a dream. Rock music is coming back. Watch out pop music, we're gonna fuckin' get ya," he added.

"The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne, you asked if there's anything you could do for me," he said of Ozzy. "I answered the music was enough and I can safely say on behalf of all of us that still stands now and will forever. You'll be with me every time I'm nervous and onstage at every show. God bless rock music and god bless fucking Ozzy Osbourne,' shared Yungblud in his acceptance speech.

Going into the ceremony, the rising rock star has received nominations in 3 categories for Best Rock Song ("Zombie"), Best Rock Performance ("Changes" Live from Villa Park) and Best Rock Album (Idols).

It was a big week for the musician who made the Grammy rounds participating in the GRAMMY U Masterclass and later turning up at Sir Lucian Grainge's 2026 Music Is Universal Artist Showcase at Nya Studios as well as Spotify's 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA's The Lot at Formosa.

Earlier this year, Yungblud told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about his latest album, "I think it was ultimately the biggest risk I ever took. I feel like the first iteration of what you knew me as Yungblud was over, so I really had to block out the world and make this album ... For it to have been received so beautifully by the world when it was such a risk and such a different turn, you know for me, I think was just incredible."

He adds of the Idols album, ""This is a real adventure and I think, for me, I really just wanted to go there orchestrally, turn the guitars up, turn the fucking drums up, lengthen the songs if I wanted to."

