Yungblud is all set to drop the second part of his Grammy-nominated Idols album and you'll be able to hear it very soon. As part of a surprise announcement, the singer confirmed that Idols II will arrive on Friday (Feb. 20).

What Did Yungblud Say About 'Idols II'?

On his website, the singer has posted a voice memo to fans discussing the new album.

He shares, "This has really been so important for me to put out like this because it's a thank you for the last year we had and it's a real testament to the journey that we've been on together and that I've been on to make this. I really felt like I had to face myself and I really feel like this album has taken us on an adventure together like never before."

The singer continues, "i know it's a little bit out of the blue and it's a little bit out of my style, but I feel that's why this is just perfect to just drop it. The first part of the album is about the reclamation of one's self. This part of the album is about the comprehension of mortality and the celebration of life and the celebration of existence and feeling the air on your face and feeling the water that goes down your neck when you take a drink. Life is such a gift and I think when you hit rock bottom, you realize that."

"I love you all so much. Anyone out there who is going through hard times right now, I hope this second part of the album helps to ground you, helps to focus you, helps you to feel alive as much as it has done for me," he concludes.

What's On Yungblud's 'Idols II'?

Fans have already been treated to a second version of "Zombie," the Grammy-nominated hit song from the original version that appeared on last year's Idols album. This new version finds Yungblud playing the track with the band that inspired him, Smashing Pumpkins.

Other new songs on the album include "I Need You (To Make the World Seem Fine)," "The Postman," "Time," "War Part II," "Blueberry Hill" and "Suburban Requiem."

Yungblud, Idols II Artwork + Track Listing

yungblud idols ii artwork Idols II"/>Capitol loading...

Side A

1. "I Need You (To Make the World Seem Fine)"

2. "The Postman"

3. "Zombie" (featuring Smashing Pumpkins)

Side B

4. "War Pt. II"

5. "Blueberry Hill"

6. "Suburban Requiem"

How Can I Get Yungblud's 'Idols II'?

The album will be released digitally and through streaming platforms starting this Friday (Feb. 20). Physical editions will arrive later this year. It appears that both Idols II as well as the complete Idols version will both ship on vinyl on May 15. Pre-orders are currently being taken.

