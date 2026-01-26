Yungblud Responds to Backlash for Taking Photo With Rammstein’s Till Lindemann

Yungblud has responded to backlash for taking a photo with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann last week.

The Rammstein vocalist shared a picture on social media with Yungblud on Jan. 21 with the caption, "Absolute pleasure meeting Yungblud in Perth. Have fun in Mumbai!"

Yungblud played a show in Northbridge, Australia on Jan. 20 and Lindemann played one in Perth two days later. It's unclear exactly where the two musicians met up with each other.

What Did Yungblud Say in Response to the Backlash Over the Photo?

The photo of the rockers received a ton of mixed reactions in the comments, many of which referenced the allegations that were made against Lindemann by a fan back in 2023.

"Till Lindemann? Does he just not care anymore? Because you can’t tell me he doesn’t know about all those allegations when he said on Bill Maher that the Marilyn Manson shit fucked him up. There’s no big difference between the two," one person wrote in a Reddit post asking for others' thoughts on the photo.

Yungblud responded to the backlash in an audio message on social media, which you can see a screenshot of below [via Reddit].

Regarding this photograph, I had absolutely no idea — obviously at the minute I’m meeting lots of people every day without fully knowing who they are and what they’re about. And I can assure you if I knew about any allegations, it would have been a completely different story. You all know what I stand for, always. I’ll be more aware of it in the future.

What Were the Allegations Against Lindemann?

In May of 2023, a woman wrote a series of posts on social media alleging that she'd been drugged at a backstage party before one of Rammstein's concerts in Lithuania that she was invited to by Lindemann's assistant at the time, Aleena Makeeva.

The woman claimed she only had two alcoholic drinks during the party and later met Lindemann under the stage during a DJ interlude. She alleged that the singer had an outburst and stormed out of the room after she told him she didn't want to have sex with him.

Rammstein responded to the allegations in a social media statement shortly after [translated via Google translate]:

The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously. We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows — in front of and behind the stage. We condemn any kind of transgressions and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right — namely not to be prejudiced either.

German prosecutors launched an investigation of the singer a few weeks later after several other women made allegations against him on social media. The charges were dropped in August of 2023 due to sufficient evidence that Lindemann had engaged in any criminal activity.