Till Lindemann Has Been Dropped by Book Publisher Following Fan Allegations, Rammstein Respond

This past Tuesday (May 30), Loudwire reported on Rammstein’s response to recent assertions “made against them online by a woman who has claimed that she was drugged during a party before their concert in Lithuania last week.” In light of those findings – alongside new ones – frontman Till Lindemann’s publisher, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, has dropped him as a client.

Yesterday (June 2), the German publishing house – which also goes by the acronym KiWi – posted the following statement to social media (via MetalSucks):

It is with shock that we have followed public allegations against Till Lindemann in the last few days. Our sympathy and respect goes to the women affected. In the course of current reporting, we became aware of a porn video in which Till Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women and in which the 2013 book In Still Night published by Kiepenheuer & Witsch plays a role. We rate this as gross breach of trust and as a ruthless act in relation to the values ​​we represent as a publisher. We defend the freedom of art with full conviction. Through Till Lindemann’s actions that humiliate women in the aforementioned porn and the targeted use of our book in a pornographic context, the separation between the “lyrical I” and the author/artist, which we so staunchly defended, is mocked by the author himself. From our point of view, Till Lindemann exceeds immovable limits in dealing with women. We have therefore decided to end our collaboration with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our relationship of trust with the author has been irretrievably broken.

You can view their tweet below:

KiWi published Lindemann’s 2020 follow-up, 100 Gedichte (100 Poems), too, and unsurprisingly, there’s now a Reddit thread discussing their decision.

READ MORE: Rammstein Respond to Allegations That Fan Was Drugged During Band's Concert Pre-Party

Undoubtedly, KiWI is also reacting to German publication Tagesschau’s report (which also came out yesterday, June 2) on new charges from other women. Publications such as Brooklyn Vegan, MetalSucks and The PRP have already verified and delved into Tagesschau’s write-up.

Specifically, MetalSucks notes that “at least two of those women claim[ed] they were subjected to non-consensual sex acts,” as well as that Tagesschau were able to “corroborate” their recollections after speaking with not only the women themselves but also people close to them.

Tagesschau have also “seen chat logs that fall in line with [these] claims” and “said their findings revealed a systematic approach at getting women for Lindemann’s alleged sexual exploits.”

Per MetalSucks:

In conversations with the reporters, more than a dozen women reported how they had been specifically approached by several people from Lindemann’s environment, often via Instagram or on the concerts themselves in order to come to after-show parties specially organized for Lindemann. This is what happened in different cities across Europe, always with a very similar process. The women should have sent photos of themselves in advance, or photos and videos were taken on site. The women were asked beforehand to dress attractively, to dress up in a certain way. A woman reports that she was clearly informed that access to the concert and after-show party is only available if there is an interest in sexual intercourse with Lindemann – and that Lindemann, who is now 60, only wants very young women to attend. Some of the women were not asked their age, although they were offered free alcohol and illegal drugs at the parties. Several of these women have sworn their stories. In addition, numerous screenshots from WhatsApp and Instagram chats as well as photos document the women’s statements. In response to specific questions from NDR and SZ, neither Lindemann nor the management of Rammstein commented on the allegations. People who initiated the contacts with the women did not respond when asked.

Once again, there is a Reddit thread tracking these allegations.

Earlier this morning (June 3), Rammstein did issue a new response on Instagram [via Google Translate]:

The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously. We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows - in front of and behind the stage. We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.

You can view the post below:

As of this writing, Lindemann himself has not commented on these latest developments.

Of course, Loudwire will keep you updated as this story continues to unfold.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).