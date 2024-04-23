Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Announces First-Ever 2024 North American Solo Tour

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is ready to go it solo this fall, announcing his first-ever North American solo tour.

Though previously working under his last name in the band Lindemann, this will truly be the singer as a solo artist. The trek spans 14 cities, kicking off Sept. 17 in San Antonio and continuing through an Oct. 14 finale in Los Angeles. The run will also include one festival appearance on Sept. 27 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville.

Lindemann will add to the live spectacle by bringing along Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection as the support acts for the tour.

All dates, cities and venues can be found listed below. Tickets are on sale via Lindemann's website.

In addition to his fall solo tour in the U.S., Lindemann will also spend a portion of 2024 touring with Rammstein. The band has a European trek scheduled to kick off next month and tickets are currently on sale.

Till Lindemann 2024 Solo Tour

Sept. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sept. 19 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sept. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 25 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 1 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ GCT Theatre

Oct. 5 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live

Oct. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rawhide Event Center

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum