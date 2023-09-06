Till Lindemann Pulls Out of Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Set Times Updated

Till Lindemann has pulled out of this weekend's Blue Ridge Rock Festival due to an illness, so some of the other acts' set times have been updated as a result.

The musician was set to headline the Zyn Stage with his solo band on Friday night (Sept. 8), making them the last act of the day to take that particular stage. Lindemann's website states, "Due to illness, we are saddened to announce that Till Lindemann must regrettably cancel his performance at Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023. We will be working diligently with the festival to bring him back in 2024."

Blue Ridge shared a post on their social media stating that they attempted to fill the time slot with another act, but unfortunately, none were able to take the offer because of the short notice. As a result, they modified some of the other performers' set times to try and reduce overlapping, specifically Sleep Token and Lorna Shore, as they noted that this was the most highly-requested change fans were asking for.

"Sleep Token has been moved to the Main Stage. Both their set and Motionless in White's have been slightly extended as well, with Motionless now performing later at night," the fest continued. "Using your fan feedback, we did our absolute best to accomplish as many of your wishes as possible despite the circumstances. We are not aware of any other cancellations across your 154 Artist Lineup, and look forward to seeing you all very soon for a phenomenal Rock & Metal Weekend!"

See the updated schedule for Friday below.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival kicks off tomorrow at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton. Tickets are still available through the event's fan-to-fan exchange at this location.