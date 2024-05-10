Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2024 Canceled, Organizers Issue Statement

Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2024 has been canceled, which the organizers of the fest confirmed in a statement on social media and their website.

Severe weather conditions forced organizers to cancel the last two days of the four-day festival in 2023, but there were a plethora of other problems attendees and artists alike had endured in the first two days as well.

Thus, confusion ensued earlier this year when the festival's website had an advertisement for 2024 tickets. However, executive producer Cara Fischer clarified in a statement that tickets were not actually on sale at the time, and they were still working on a resolution for the 2023 attendees.

It seems as though they were unable to find a solution in time to hold the 2024 edition of the event. In a new statement posted today (May 10), Blue Ridge announced that the festival is not happening this year.

"Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Virginia International Raceway are saddened to announce that the 2024 Festival will not take place as originally planned. Our number one focus and priority has been, and remains, settling the insurance claim and ensuring resolution for everyone affected by 2023's weather cancellation," the statement begins.

The decision to cancel the festival was mutual between both the organizers and the Raceway, and they added that any items purchased for 2024 will be fully refunded.

"Contrary to online reports, 2024 tickets were placed on-sale at the very start of the 2023 festival (not any time recently), just as we did in 2022. This 2024 on-sale took place well prior to the weather-induced partial cancellation of the 2023 festival," they continued, noting that fans can expect an email detailing their refunds soon.

"What has occurred behind the scenes over the last several months with Blue Ridge has often been incredibly unique and unprecedented of a music festival, but VIR has graciously understood, maintained faith and worked through each situation with us."

Though the festival will not take place this year, the statement suggested that it will be back in 2025. Read the post in its entirety below.