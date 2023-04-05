Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Plays Multiple Different Characters in Online Poker Ad
In a new commercial, Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann portrays various different and idiosyncratic card sharks engaged in a high-stakes game of poker. The four-minute-long video is an advertisement for the German online poker site GGPoker.
And while the commercial is indeed in German, the sparing lines of dialogue that Lindemann does speak — they start about halfway through — can be understood with subtitles. Are you ready to get into a serious game of poker with Rammstein's Till Lindemann?
Watch the ad toward the bottom of this post.
"Poker requires not only luck, but also strategy, skill and smart decisions at the right moment," GGPoker says.
READ MORE: Till Lindemann Recreates Andy Warhol Burger Ad for Vegan Food Company
"Good players gain experience and develop their skills instead of being guided by emotions," GGPoker adds. "Till Lindemann slipped into different roles and found his perfect strategy."
Last year, Rammstein released their latest studio album, Zeit. Under the ad, see the German industrial metal band's upcoming tour dates.
Rammstein's Till Lindemann in GGPoker Ad
Rammstein 2023 Tour Dates
May 22 – Vilnius, Lithuania @ Vingis Park
May 27 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion
May 28 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion
June 2 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskueplads
June 3 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskueplads
June 7 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
June 8 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
June 10 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
June 11 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
June 14 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Trencin Airport
June 17 – Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf
June 18 – Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf
June 23 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Civitas
June 26 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Da Luz
July 1 – Padova, Italy @ Stadio Euganeo
July 6 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark
July 7 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark
July 11 – Budapest, Hengary @ Puskas Arena
July 15 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 18– Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 22 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
July 26 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion
July 27 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion
July 30 – Chorzow, Poland @ Stadion Slaski
July 31 – Chorzow, Poland @ Stadion Slaski
Aug. 3 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium
Aug. 4 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium
Aug. 5 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium