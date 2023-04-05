In a new commercial, Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann portrays various different and idiosyncratic card sharks engaged in a high-stakes game of poker. The four-minute-long video is an advertisement for the German online poker site GGPoker.

And while the commercial is indeed in German, the sparing lines of dialogue that Lindemann does speak — they start about halfway through — can be understood with subtitles. Are you ready to get into a serious game of poker with Rammstein's Till Lindemann?

Watch the ad toward the bottom of this post.

"Poker requires not only luck, but also strategy, skill and smart decisions at the right moment," GGPoker says.

READ MORE: Till Lindemann Recreates Andy Warhol Burger Ad for Vegan Food Company

"Good players gain experience and develop their skills instead of being guided by emotions," GGPoker adds. "Till Lindemann slipped into different roles and found his perfect strategy."

Last year, Rammstein released their latest studio album, Zeit. Under the ad, see the German industrial metal band's upcoming tour dates.

Sign up for the Loudwire newsletter and get the Loudwire app to keep up with rock and metal news.

Rammstein's Till Lindemann in GGPoker Ad

Rammstein 2023 Tour Dates

May 22 – Vilnius, Lithuania @ Vingis Park

May 27 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion

May 28 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion

June 2 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskueplads

June 3 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskueplads

June 7 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 8 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 10 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 11 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 14 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Trencin Airport

June 17 – Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 18 – Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 23 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Civitas

June 26 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Da Luz

July 1 – Padova, Italy @ Stadio Euganeo

July 6 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

July 7 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

July 11 – Budapest, Hengary @ Puskas Arena

July 15 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 18– Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 22 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 26 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

July 27 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

July 30 – Chorzow, Poland @ Stadion Slaski

July 31 – Chorzow, Poland @ Stadion Slaski

Aug. 3 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium

Aug. 4 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium

Aug. 5 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium