The Other ‘90s Rock Legend Yungblud Might Collab With in 2026

Might we get another major Yungblud rock collaboration in 2026?

The rising rocker certainly turned plenty of heads in 2025 taking the stage for a breakout performance at Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning show, uniting with rock legends Aerosmith on the One More Time EP and kicking off 2026 by getting Smashing Pumpkins to feature on a new version of his Idols single "Zombie."

But might we get even another big rock collaboration in 2026? Yungblud teased the possibility of a writing pairing that certainly grabbed our attention.

Who Might Yungblud Collaborate With in 2026?

One of Yungblud's final appearances of 2025 came at a private gig for the Eldridge Industries holding company in which a who's who of music turned up for an all-star jam. Some of those on hand for the night included Slash, Duff McKagan, Bruno Mars, Brandi Carlile, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt and more. But it was one other singer on the guest list that might have sparked a future collaboration opportunity.

While appearing on Rolling Stone's Music Now Podcast, Yungblud spoke of hitting it off with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder during that evening.

“Eddie’s such an inspiration to me, especially vocally,” Yungblud shared. “We really got on. I think we might write together in the future. That'd be amazing.”

Further elaborating on the support he's received from an older generation of musicians, he continued, "I just like meeting these guys, loving these guys and getting on with them because we represent different sides to the same coin. It was the same with Aerosmith."

"I just think there's the beautiful cross-generational support in rock music again," he concludes.

In Loudwire's cover story interview with Yungblud earlier this year, he told us "My vibe is like, how the fuck does this happen. This is my biggest fucking thing to people who don't believe me. I grew up in a fucking guitar shop and now I'm onstage with the guys that I looked at on the fucking wall. I'm so lucky."

How Does Yungblud Feel About Rock?

This past year has been something special for Yungblud that centered on the musician finding himself through paying respect to his musical heroes on the album Idols. Firmly entrenched in being a rock record, it's further garnered him support from the rock community.

READ MORE: Yungblud Has Taken Over - Loudwire's Exclusive Interview

"It was wild," says Yungblud of his 2025 opportunities in the rock world. "I think I really cherish this thing. I really want it to thrive and be the biggest. I love my genre. I love rock music and it can't die out. I refuse for it to die out."

"I want to shout as loud as I can from my platform to do everything I can," he adds. "So I started this festival to uplift young rock bands. I want to alleviate the hate within rock. I want to alleviate the fucking turned up nose criticism within rock. It's the most un-fucking-rock 'n' roll thing ever. Just go out, play with your friends, speak completely from your fucking gut, stop judging people and play some fucking rock 'n' roll."

Yungblud Guests on the Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast

Idols was a standout album from 2025. Take a look at what other albums were a big highlight from last year below.