Christmas came early for Slash fans who attended the guitarist's star-studded show in New York on Thursday, where he delivered an eclectic covers set with help from Yungblud, Bruno Mars, Eddie Vedder and more.

The show, which took place at the Capitol Theatre, was reportedly a private event for the holding company Eldridge Industries. Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Andrew Watt made up the core lineup and performed under the name "The Dirty Bats," accompanied by numerous singers.

You can see the full setlist and videos from the performance below.

What Songs Did Slash and Friends Play at Their Star-Studded New York Show?

The show started on a thundering note as Slash and Co. ripped through Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" with help from Yungblud, who had a well-documented friendship with Ozzy Osbourne and recently received a Grammy nomination for his cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes."

The band later welcomed Brandi Carlile to the stage for renditions of Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" and her own song "The Story." Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis was up next, powering through Motorhead's "Ace of Spades" and Iggy and the Stooges' "Search and Destroy."

Vedder then took over vocal duties for a handful of songs, including Pearl Jam's "Better Man" and "Wishlist." The Dirty Bats revisited Led Zeppelin later in the set, performing "Whole Lotta Love" with Mars on vocals. The "24K Magic" star also led the band through covers of the Police's "Roxanne," Jimi Hendrix's "Fire," Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana" and Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

The show came to a climactic end with star-studded performances of Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" and Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" featuring all five guest vocalists.

Watch Slash and Bruno Mars Play 'Dirty Diana'

Watch Slash and Yungblud Play 'War Pigs'

What Are Slash's 2026 Touring and Recording Plans?

The private New York show marked a change of pace for Slash, who spent much of 2025 playing stadiums around the world with Guns N' Roses. Their tour will extend into 2026, including a run of North American stadiums, arenas and amphitheaters next summer.

Guns N' Roses supplemented their 2026 tour announcement with the release of two new songs, "Nothin'" and "Atlas."

Slash - Dec. 11, 2025, Garcia's at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY Setlist (via setlist.fm)

1. "Start Me Up" (The Rolling Stones cover, with Yungblud)

2. "Stay With Me" (Faces cover, with Yungblud)

3. War Pigs" (Black Sabbath cover, with Yungblud)

4. "Black Dog" (Led Zeppelin cover, with Brandi Carlile)

5. 'The Story" (Brandi Carlile cover, with Brandi Carlile)

6. "Tie Your Mother Down" (Queen cover, with Brandi Carlile)

7. "Ace of Spades" (Motorhead cover, with Anthony Kiedis)

8. "Search and Destroy" (Iggy and the Stooges cover, with Anthony Kiedis)

9. "Nervous Breakdown" (Black Flag cover, with Anthony Kiedis)

10. "If You Want Me to Stay" (Sly & the Family Stone cover, with Anthony Kiedis)

11. "Whipping Post" (The Allman Brothers Band cover, with Anthony Kiedis)

12. "Corduroy" (Pearl Jam cover, with Eddie Vedder)

13. "Better Man" (Pearl Jam cover, with Eddie Vedder)

14. "Wishlist" (Pearl Jam cover, with Eddie Vedder)

15. "Waiting on a Friend" (The Rolling Stones cover, with Eddie Vedder)

16. "Sonic Reducer" (Dead Boys cover, with Eddie Vedder)

17. "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" (Brinsley Schwarz cover, with Eddie Vedder)

18. "Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin cover, with Bruno Mars)

19. "Roxanne" (The Police cover, with Bruno Mars)

20. "Fire" (Jimi Hendrix cover, with Bruno Mars)

21. "Dirty Diana" (Michael Jackson cover, with Bruno Mars)

22. "Smells Like Teen Spirit" (Nirvana cover, with Bruno Mars)

23. "Johnny B. Goode" (Chuck Berry cover, with Eddie Vedder, Yungblud, Anthony Kiedis, Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars)

24. "Rockin' in the Free World" (Neil Young cover, with Eddie Vedder, Yungblud, Anthony Kiedis, Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars)