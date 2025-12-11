Guns N' Roses have revealed the opening acts that will join them on their 2026 North American tour.

The tour kicks off with an intimate show at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. on May 5 followed by a headlining set at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Fla. two days later. They'll head to Europe in June and then the rest of the North American leg picks back up July 23 in North Carolina.

Public Enemy will support the rockers at their first batch of shows from July 23 through Aug. 16; The Barbarians of California will open Aug. 19 in Kansas City, Mo. and Sept. 12 in Ridgedale, Mo.; The Black Crowes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2; Ice Cube Sept. 5 in Pasadena, Calif. and Pierce the Veil on Sept. 9 in Arlington, Texas and 16 in San Antonio, Texas.

The only two shows that do not list an opening act as of now are May 5 in Hollywood, Fla. and Sept. 19 in Atlanta.

Tickets for the tour are already on sale and can be purchased through Guns N' Roses' website.

So far, the only band confirmed to be opening for Guns N' Roses in Europe next year is Mammoth.

Guns shared two new songs, "Nothin'" and "Atlas," a few days after revealing their North American tour plans for 2026. They're the fifth and sixth tracks the band has shared since Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the lineup in 2016 in addition to "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" in 2021 and "Perhaps" and "The General" in 2023.

They have "so much material" for a new album, according to Slash, but it's unclear at this time whether they've gone into the studio and worked on anything other than the aforementioned songs, which were originally outtakes from the Chinese Democracy era.