‘There’s So Much Material’ – Slash Says New Guns N’ Roses Album ‘Is Coming’

Slash says a new Guns N' Roses album "is coming" during an interview for a new Guitar World issue.

The guitarist and Duff McKagan rejoined Guns back in 2016 and while they've released a handful of reworked outtakes from the Chinese Democracy sessions, they haven't put out a full-length release of completely new music yet.

“There’s so much material at this point — it’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it,” Slash told the magazine [via Rolling Stone].

“But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, ‘We’re going to take this time, and we’re going to do this.’ Every time we’ve done that, it falls apart.”

The rocker shared that the band has a rather spontaneous creative process and that everyone in the band has been thinking about releasing a new record.

“So it’s coming," he assured. “It’ll just happen when it happens.”

What Have Guns N' Roses Released Since Their 2016 Reunion?

When GN'R first regrouped in 2016, the sole purpose was to tour around the world and allow fans to see Slash and McKagan share a stage with Axl Rose again. After a few years, the members started talking about new music.

The first track they released post-reunion was "Shadow of Your Love," which was recorded during the Appetite for Destruction days but wasn't included on the album. They shared it as a single in 2018 around the time they announced the 30th anniversary Appetite reissue and box set.

In August of 2021, the band debuted "Absurd" during a concert and then shared the studio version a few days later. The following month, they released "Hard Skool," both of which were originally recorded in the 2000s but reworked to feature Slash and McKagan.

In late 2023, Guns released two more re-recorded Chinese Democracy outtakes — "Perhaps" and "The General" — and have since teased that a few more were coming.

During all this time, though, the members vaguely discussed working on a new album.

"Guns N' Roses are trying to make their own record," Slash said in an NME interview in 2024 while promoting his latest solo album Orgy of the Damned. "And I'm working with them in that capacity, but this didn't involve anyone else. It was my own side thing, so I wasn't dragging my own guys in."



What Do Guns N' Roses Have Planned in 2026?

As of now, the only tour dates Guns have booked are their remaining 2025 concerts in South America. However, considering they took 2024 off from touring completely and then played a series of shows in Europe this past summer, it's likely that they'll hit more parts of the world next year.