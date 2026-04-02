Duff McKagan + Dee Snider Weigh in on Eddie Trunk’s Live Cover Song Stance

Duff McKagan and Dee Snider have both separately weighed in on Eddie Trunk's live covers take, which he shared in a post on social media.

The rock personality shared a video of Bruce Springsteen covering "Purple Rain" by Prince during a recent show in Minneapolis on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that he "will never understand" why musicians with large song catalogs cover other artists' music during their concerts because he wants to hear them play their own material instead.

The only exception, according to Trunk, is if the artist had a hit with that particular cover — then it makes sense for them to include it in their setlist.

McKagan, who's been a lifelong fan of Prince, took to the platform to respond to Trunk, pointing out that the late multi-instrumentalist was born in Minneapolis and it's a sign of respect to cover a song.

"Because it’s an epic song and he’s in Minneapolis and this would have been amazing to see. Period," the Guns N' Roses bassist asserted. "Doing covers pays the utmost respect…. Especially when you do have a huge catalogue like Bruce. Prince is all-time. Let them artists be."

Snider also took to X to contribute to the conversation, sharing McKagan's post and writing, "Well said brother Duff!"

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The rocker shared another post from a fan expressing their disappointment in Trunk's stance. Snider added, "Love Eddie but it comes off like an angry fan. Sometimes doing a cover is just fun! In recent years I’d finish every show with [AC/DC's] 'Highway to Hell.' I love that song (and I kill it)!"

Some of the best songs in rock 'n' roll are covers — check out some of our favorites below.