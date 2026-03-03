Twisted Sister Reveal New Vocalist in Place of Dee Snider for 2026 Reunion Shows

Twisted Sister have revealed a new vocalist that will take the place of Dee Snider, who stepped away from the group last month.

Back in the fall, Twisted Sister announced a limited batch of shows to take place in 2026, 10 years after their farewell tour concluded. In early February, they canceled all of their scheduled performances from April 25 through the summer.

Both Snider and the band shared statements addressing the situation, with the vocalist revealing he's been suffering from various physical ailments that could affect his ability to perform. His bandmates added that "the future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks."

Who Will Take the Place of Dee Snider in Twisted Sister?

In an announcement on social media today (March 3), Twisted Sister revealed that former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach will sing with the band during their reunion shows.

"Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda are thrilled to announce that iconic vocalist and frontman Sebastian Bach will be fronting the band for a handful of select dates this fall. These appearances do not affect or conflict with Sebastian’s current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact," a post on the band's social media reads.

As of now, the only date that appears on the band's website is a performance at the Alaska State Fair on Sept. 4.

Dee Snider Gives His Blessing

In a preview clip of a forthcoming episode of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast with comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael, Snider explained that Twisted Sister have his blessing to carry on with a new singer.

"I hope so," Snider said when asked if he thinks the band could go on without him.

About Bach, Snider recalled that, around the time of their 2014 reunion, every member of Twisted Sister had hand-selected fill-ins for themselves if the situation arose. The late AJ Pero, for example, picked Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy to do the honor prior to his death.

"I tried to find a replacement and nobody would take this job." He shouted as Hanoi Rocks' Michael Monroe as one the singer he had asked years ago, as well as Bach. Both had turned down the offer and Bach in particular was not interested at the time, even just as an emergency fill-in.

Watch more from the clip below.

