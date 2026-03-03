Fans React to Sebastian Bach Joining Twisted Sister for Reunion Tour

It's official! Just a few weeks after the members of Twisted Sister revealed that their reunion with Dee Snider would not go on as planned due to the singer's health issues, they've now found a replacement for their scheduled run with Sebastian Bach agreeing to step in for shows.

Back in early February, the group revealed that they were canceling their plans for a 50th anniversary tour that came 10 years after their previous farewell run of shows. At the time, it was revealed that Snider had "resigned" from the group citing his health concerns.

The singer would later clarify to fans on social media that he wasn't dying, but the health concerns were enough for him to bow out of the shows.

But, in their statement, the band left open the possibility for something more happening when they stated, "The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks."

Now we know that the band's other two reuniting members — Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda — will be joined by Sebastian Bach for dates scheduled to take place this fall. The previous announcement from last fall initially announcing reunion shows suggested that Russell Pzutto would sit in on bass with Joe Franco handling drums.

What Is the Reaction to Sebastian Bach Joining Twisted Sister?

So how did fans react to the announcement?

On their Facebook announcement, some commenters were skeptical. "That's not twisted sister lol thats twisted skid row," wrote one person. "I think it’s just time for Twisted Sister to retire. Without Dee Snider, it’s not Twisted Sister," added another. "Please no I didn’t ask for this," added a third.

But there were also some who were on board. "The animal must be present!!!!And Mr.Baz has the pipes for this Twisted application!," added one fan. "Sebastian Bach is literally the only person that I could ever think of to take Dee Snider’s place! I would love to see them live!!!," added another. A third person offered, "I'll admit. I was pretty against going forward without Dee. But you literally couldnt have picked a better replacement that can pull it off, voice and attitude wise."

On the Instagram posting announcing Bach's inclusion, things were a little more positive. One fan noted, "Was against this at first… but now I’m interested." "This would be cool as hell," added another. "well being that Dee and Sebastian our great friends. This is the next best thing for twisted sister. welcome a board Mr. Bach. can’t wait to see what these shows hold in terms of surprises. It’s gonna be pretty cool."

Over on the X social media platform, one fan was intrigued by the possibility of Bach leading the band. "Sebastian Bach fronting Twisted Sister is an interesting development. Hope the tour comes to my neck of the woods," while another was not so accepting, suggesting, "No, not a fan of Twisted Sister but this is blasphemy." Another wished Bach well, but wasn't ready to embrace it quite yet. "Hope he does as well. Just think it’s odd to have twisted sister without him, he kind of IS twisted sister to me."

