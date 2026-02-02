As he's on the road supporting his latest run of solo shows, Sebastian Bach joined Loudwire Nights on Friday (Jan. 30) to dive into everything else happening in his world.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

Get our free mobile app

"What I've been doing for 37 years is, I feel the crowd," Bach told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about performing live.

"I feel the emotions in the room and I respond accordingly. And if it's a crazy, insane crowd like we had every night in Australia, then we'll play for two-and-a-half hours. It depends on the crowd — you guys bring a lot to the equation."

Along with that, Bach spent some time discussing 2024's Child Within the Man, though he said he's not quite ready to hit the studio for its follow-up.

"I'm going to make another record someday, but not any time soon," he admitted.

But he didn't end the conversation there.

"There's also another thing. I want to make a Christmas album really bad. Really bad. I have for years. I started singing in the children's choir and it was the night of Christmas mass in my choir when I fell in love with singing."

For fans who are curious what a Bach Christmas album will sound like, he had a few very specific things to share.

READ MORE: Slash Discusses Next Gun N' Roses Studio Album - 'Once It Takes Off, It'll Take Off Pretty Fast'

"[It] will not be 'Jingle Bells' with electric guitars," he said.

"It will not be anything like that, it's not going to be rock and roll style Christmas. I'm not into that. It's going to be traditional, classical. It's going to be exactly what I sang when I was a little kid because I can still hit the notes as a soprano when I was [8 years old]."

Fifty years later, Bach is ready to make this record.

"That's something I've always, always in my heart wanted to do."

What Else Did Sebastian Bach Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he decided to perform Skid Row's Skid Row in its entirety: "Back when I lived in Jersey, I saw an ad, Donald Fagen at the Beacon Theatre, and he did a different Steely Dan record each night, like three nights or four nights. I go, 'I can do that. I can do an album in its entirety.' And that was years ago. In [metal and hard rock], I wasn't the first, but I was one of the early guys to say, I'm doing the whole record in its entirety."

Why he's not concerned about growing old as a rock star: "Paul McCartney, he's doing amazing. Willie Nelson is 91 and he's rolling up joints and got his long hair, [he's] on his tour bus and he's on the road again. I mean, 91. Geez ... Neil Young, Rob Halford, there's many, many examples of guys that keep rocking."

How he continues to process the death of his idols: "The grief process for people is different. For me, that sadness comes in waves or it'll hit me when I'm not expecting it. I love Ozzy, but Ace [Frehley], that's like Santa Claus to me ... I'll be listening on the airplane to the first Ace solo album [and] there's certain songs where the way he plays his guitar just melts my heart."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Sebastian Bach joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Jan. 30; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.