Sebastian Bach had some choice words for a fan whom he ejected from a Chevy Metal concert in Las Vegas on Friday (Sept. 5), where he guested with the rock 'n' roll cover band formed by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media over the weekend. "This fucking bitch, get her the fuck out of here," Bach says in the video. "She comes up while I'm talking to my wife and says, 'Hey, can Sebastian give me a hug?' I'm not a fucking monkey. Get your fucking ugly ass the fuck out of here. Get her the fuck out of here."

As Chevy Metal kicks into Jane's Addiction's "Mountain Song," Bach can be seen raising the middle finger as he calls the woman a "fucking cunt."

What Led to Sebastian Bach's Onstage Rant With Chevy Metal?

A TMZ eyewitness suggested that the woman who faced Bach's wrath egged him on before he cursed her out. She allegedly antagonized him while he was singing, recording him and flipping him off during the song.

A Facebook user named Cat Garafola responded to Rock N Roll Experience's post about the incident and said, "Hi all. I'm the bitch!" She included a photo of Bach with a middle finger visible in the frame, though it's unclear whose finger that is.

Sebastian Bach's No Stranger to Onstage Altercations

This is hardly Bach's first time getting into it with a fan while performing. During a 1989 Skid Row concert, a fan threw a bottle at Bach's head, prompting him to hurl the bottle back into the crowd, hitting an innocent girl, then jump into the audience to fight the offending bottle tosser.

Since then, Bach has been liberal with stopping his shows to yell at fans or kick them out of shows at the first sign of any perceived wrongdoing.