Sebastian Bach has apologized following reports that he had a relationship with actress Christina Applegate when she was 17.

Applegate's new memoir You With the Sad Eyes just came out March 3. In it, she recalled attending the MTV Video Music Awards in 1989 with fellow actor Brad Pitt and then leaving the event with Skid Row's then vocalist.

The rocker has since said he's sorry about what transpired between them during a new interview with Billboard.

What Did Sebastian Bach Say About Christina Applegate's Book?

After discussing his new role as the vocalist of Twisted Sister in place of Dee Snider, Bach addressed what Applegate wrote in her memoir.

"I was a single guy on tour in a band and I met a lot of girls and I apologize if I hurt her…if I hurt anybody. When you’re young you get thrown into the whirlwind of rock ‘n’ roll, meeting a lot of people and you better hold on tight. It’s like being on a roller coaster," the singer told the publication.

"It was a long time ago. If I hurt anybody, I apologize for it.”

Bach Wrote About His Relationship With Applegate in 2016

Bach had actually confirmed the relationship with Applegate in his own 2016 memoir, 18 and Life on Skid Row. He remembered bumping into the actress moments after an encounter he had with Gene Simmons.

The singer had a girlfriend named Maria back home at the time and they had a newborn baby, but he pursued Applegate nonetheless.

"Christina and I hit it off immediately. We exchanged numbers. I really liked her. She was very nice, very beautiful and very famous. Part of me thought that it would be good for the band if I hooked up with her. I thought of Maria back in Toronto but we were not married. No rings? No strings," the rocker wrote.

The rocker detailed a few times that they had spent together but insisted that they never had sex.

"We did not make love. I was very attached to Maria back home and Christina was very young," he asserted.

What Did Christina Applegate Write in Her Memoir About Sebastian Bach?

In her memoir, Applegate recalled the night she met Bach when she was at the VMAs with Pitt.

"I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row. I hate to put it like this but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor and he wasn't yet the Brad Pitt, the man of so many people's dreams," she wrote [via Entertainment Weekly].

Years later, she and Pitt made up over the situation.

"He agreed that I'd been a kid and though he'd deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row," she shared. "Of course, Brad is now the Brad Pitt and Sebastian Bach... well, he still has long hair, I guess."

