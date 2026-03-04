Twisted Sister Reveal Drummer for Upcoming Shows With Sebastian Bach

Twisted Sister have revealed who will play the drums during their upcoming shows with Sebastian Bach.

The group just revealed Bach as their new vocalist in place of Dee Snider yesterday (March 3) for a "handful of select dates this fall." Joining the lineup of Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Russell Pzütto and the newly announced singer is drummer Joey Cassata.

When the band had first announced their 50th anniversary reunion last year, Joey "Seven" Franco has intended to reprise his role behind the kit, having played drums on 1987's Love Is For Suckers during his original stint from 1986 to 1989. Pzütto was also added to the lineup as a first-time member last year.

"Super excited (and beyond honored) to be drumming for this legendary band!" Cassata wrote in a social media post. "I’ve been an SMF since I was 8 years old… and now this?! Absolutely surreal. You can't stop rock 'n' roll!"

Who Is Joey Cassata?

Cassata joined the band ZO2 in the early 2000s. The group toured with KISS, Poison, Motley Crue, Van Halen, Scorpions, Dream Theater and others, according to Cassata's Paiste biography. Later in the decade, the members of ZO2 became the stars of the show Z Rock, which was a partially-scripted show about their lives as musicians.

The band broke up in 2015 and Cassata pursued other musical endeavors and wrote an autobiography titled Start With a Dream: A Drummer’s Journey from Rock & Roll to T.V. to Broadway.

"It starts with my early childhood when I was first introduced to my musical idols KISS to ultimately touring with them along with my band ZO2. After ZO2’s TV show Z Rock ended I went on to perform with the Tony award-winning Broadway musical Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (with Josh Groban)," Cassata wrote in Modern Drummer.

The rocker has over a decade of experience with Trans-Siberian Orchestra and played drums on Ace Frehley's final solo album 10,000 Volts, which came out in 2024.

"My dream started when I saw KISS for the very first time at Madison Square Garden in 1979. I saw Peter Criss and his drum set levitated in the air and I had one of my 'frozen moments' and I just knew that this was what I needed to do with the rest of my life. From that moment when I was five years old everything in my life revolved around KISS and my drums," the drummer said in an interview with Misplaced Straws.

drummer joey cassata Mike Lawrie, Getty Images loading...

