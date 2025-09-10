Twisted Sister Reunite, Announce Two New Members for 2026 50th Anniversary Shows

Twisted Sister are reuniting!

The band has announced that they will be embarking on shows in 2026 with dates still to be announced. These shows will come at the band celebrates their 50th anniversary.

Founding guitarist and manager Jay Jay French couldn't contain his excitement about reaching a milestone that once seemed impossible.

He shared, “Beginning on Feb. 2, 1976 in a little bar called The Turtleneck Inn in Hunter Mountain, NY, Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda and I have called ourselves Twisted Sister and stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly five decades, through multiple personnel changes and thousands of performances. We are proud to celebrate a milestone that once felt unthinkable: a 50-year anniversary!! We have created a music and performance legacy that has and will continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted!”

What Did Guitarist Eddie Ojeda and Singer Dee Snider Say?

The other two principle players also had comments on the reunion.

Guitarist Eddie Ojeda offered, “Fifty years on, and Twisted Sister is still the soundtrack for every rebel with a reason and a reason to turn it up.”

Meanwhile, singer Dee Snider added, "If you're lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call? In 2026, Twisted Fucking Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!"

READ MORE: Who Are the 'Big 4" of East Coast Hair Metal?

This will serve as the band's first extended touring since the group played their farewell run with Mike Portnoy on drums after the death of A.J. Pero.

Who Is Joining Twisted Sister's Touring Lineup?

The group will play stages around the world in 2026. As for who will handle drums, the band has announced that Joe "Seven" Franco, a former member of the group who last played with them in 1987, will be behind the kit.

Additionally, Russell Pzutto will be handling bass duties for the group.

Stay tuned for additional info.