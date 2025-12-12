41 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 5-11, 2025)

Happy holidays! We'e got a flurry of touring activity centering over the U.S. and Canada with a whopping 41 new rock and metal tours announced over the last week. And we haven't even mentioned the 10 additional festival and special show announcements from this past week.

Leading the pack is the killer co-headline run featuring old pals Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte booked for next summer. We've also got a late spring run from AFI, new spring dates for Rise Against and an early year run from Sebastian Bach.

There's also another great co-headliner with Clutch and Corrosion of Conformity, a powerful pairing of Amon Amarth with Dethklok, a Slaughter to Prevail headline trek, the return of Kreator to the road and new Cradle of Filth dates.

And, as previously mentioned, the festival circuit was busy this week. Creed announced the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival, the first names dropped for the Upheaveal Festival and we got the full bill from the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Plus, it's looking like an amazing turnout for the annual Ronnie Montrose Remembered tribute taking place at NAMM early in 2026.

See all the major touring announcements from the past week with ticketing info for each listed below.

afi in 2025 Lexie Alley loading...

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 2

Support Acts: Choir Boy

Ticketing Info

johan hegg nathan explosion Mike Lewis Photography, Redferns/Getty Images / Adult Swim / Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 21

Support Acts: Castle Rat

Ticketing Info

Arm's Length

arms length in 2025 Big Picture Media ONline loading...

Tour Dates: April 21 - May 24

Support Acts: The Callous Daoboys, Harrison Gordon, Super Sometimes

Ticketing Info

Atoll

atoll in 2025 C Squared loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 7

Support Acts: Truckstop Dickpill, Squelching

Ticketing Info

avenged sevenfold and good charlotte in 2025 Brian Cattelle / Jen Rosenstein loading...

Tour Dates: July 25 - Aug. 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

sebastian back in 2025 Photo credit Jim Louvau loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - April 10

Support Acts: Stitched Up Heart

Ticketing Info

bilmuri in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 17

Support Acts: The Home Team, Gang!

Ticketing Info

bloodywood in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 17

Support Acts: The Pretty Wild, Ladrones, Ankor

Ticketing Info

Brass Against

brass against YouTube: Brass Against loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - March 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Bright Eyes

bright eyes in 2025 Autumn de Wilde loading...

Tour Dates: May 6 - June 6

Support Acts: Tilly and the Wall, The Moldy Peaches, Built to Spill

Notes: Celebrating 21st Anniversaries of I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn.

Ticketing Info

neil fallon of clutch and pepper keenan of corrosion of conformity Ethan Miller / Monica Schipper, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - May 3

Support Acts: JD Pinkus

Ticketing Info

collective soul in 2025 Jennifer Troche Walsh loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 29 - July 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

dani filth performing with cradle of filth at 2025 tuska festival at suvilahti Venla Shalin, Redferns loading...

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 23

Support Acts: Suffocation, Ghost Bath, Cultus Black

Ticketing Info

Defeated Sanity

defeated sanity in 2025 Al Feliciano (Aint Tellin Photography) loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 16

Support Acts: Vulvodynia and Organectomy + Excrescence, Scasm and Horrific Vision

Ticketing Info

Deraps

deraps 2025 Credit photo Nick Kozub loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

devo mark mothersbaugh Doug Pensinger, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

filter in 2023 Chapman Baehler loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 1

Support Acts: Finger Eleven, Local H

Ticketing Info

goo goo dolls in 2025 Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: July 24 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: Neon Trees

Ticketing Info

Gov't Mule / Joe Bonamassa

govt mule in 2025 Photo credit: Emily Butler loading...

Tour Dates: July 29 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

hammerfall in 2024 Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 8

Support Acts: Evergrey, Elevenking

Ticketing Info

311 - NIck Hexum Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - April 5

Support Acts: Water Tower

Ticketing Info

Jeris Johnson

jeris johnson Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: feb. 8 - March 19

Support Acts: Butcher Babies, Eva Under Fire, Lylvc

Ticketing Info

kreator in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Leftover Crack

leftover crack in 2025 Earshot Media loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 5 - 17

Support Acts: Pobreska

Ticketing Info

The Maine

the maine in 2025 Photo Finish Records loading...

Tour Dates: March 24 - May 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Phil Manzanera

phil manzanera in 2022 Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - 19; May 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: An Evening Of Words And Music With Roxy Musics Phil Manzanera in support of "Revolucion to Roxy" memoir

Ticketing Info

our lady peace in 2025 Katherine Nijmeddin loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 4

Support Acts: The Verve Pipe

Notes: 30th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

Robert Plant performs at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre in August 2022. Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 14 - April 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

rise against in 2025 Mynxii White loading...

Tour Dates: March 3 - April 4

Support Acts: Destroy Boys

Ticketing Info

Rilo Kiley

rilo kiley Nasty Little Man PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 25 - 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

des rocs in 2025 Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: March 17 - April 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rodrigo y Gabriela

rodrigo y gabriela Photo by Ebru Yildiz loading...

Tour Dates: May 6 - 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Robert Cianflone, Getty Images Robert Cianflone, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 1 - May 30

Support Acts: Animals as Leaders

Ticketing Info

alex terrible of slaughter to prevail at 2024 hellfest Kristy Sparrow, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 22

Support Acts: Whitechapel, Attila

Ticketing Info

Slomosa

slomosa in 2025 MNRK Heavy loading...

Tour Dates: March 26 - May 1

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Triumph

triumph in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: April 22 - June 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 50th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

UADA / Mortiis

uada and mortiis Peter Beste @peterbeste / Mariusz Kobaru Kowal @kobarupl loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 16

Support Acts: Jerome Reuter’s ROME, Wraith Knight

Ticketing Info

Vana

vana in 2025 Cosa Nostra PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - June 1

Support Acts: Cloudyfield, Deadlands, RedHook

Ticketing Info

voivod 2025 Photo by Catherine Deslauriers loading...

Tour Dates: March 20 - 27

Support Acts: Bat

Ticketing Info

Yellowcard in 2025 Joe Brady loading...

Tour Dates: May 6 - June 17

Support Acts: New Found Glory, Plain White T's

Ticketing Info

zz top in 2025 Buzzword PR loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - May 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

concert crowd, exit festival 2021 Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images loading...

* Creed’s Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival is returning for 2026 with Limp Bizkit as the other co-headliner. The festival will take place July 18 and 19 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., with support sets from Bush, Cypress Hill, Mammoth, Sevendust, Candlebox, Kittie, Hoobastank, Puddle of Mudd, Sleep Theory, Magnolia Park, Big Wreck, The Pretty Wild, The Verve Pipe, Slay Squad and Ashes of Billy.

Ticketing Info

* Speaking of Creed, they along with Three Days Grace will headline Rockin’ Thunder Fest July 11-12 at the Exhibition Lands Racetrack in Edmonton, Alberta.

Ticketing Info

* The Upheaval Festival has begun revealing acts for their 2026 festival, which is set for July 17 and 18 at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. Among the first reveals are Papa Roach, Bilmuri, Jinjer, Zero 9:36 and Silly Goose.

Ticketing Info

* Tom Keifer and Queensryche will co-headline the 2026 M3 Rock Festival May 2 and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. Buckcherry, Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, White Lion, Faster Pussycat, Trixter and more have also been announced.

Ticketing Info

* Pig Destroyer, Weekend Nachose, Scalp, Year of the Knife, Atomic Rule, See You Next Tuesday, Motherless and more will play the 2026 Forever Deaf Fest April 10-11 at Chicago's Sleeping Village and Avondale Music Hall.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* The 2026 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival will feature headliners The Strokes, Matchbox Twenty and The Lumineers. Also set to play will be The Black Keys, Mt. Joy, Lord Huron, Geese, Cage the Elephant, Atmosphere, Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects, Semisonic and Die Spitz among others. The music weekend will take place July 17-19 at the Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, Minn.

Ticketing Info

* Earthless, Dead Meadow, John Garcia, Acid King and Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic are among the top billed acts at the 2026 Mojave Experience Festival taking place March 20-21 in Joshua Tree, Calif.

Ticketing Info

* Power Trip, Casket Robbery, Weekend Nachos and more have signed on for the 2026 Milwaukee Metal Fest June 5-7 at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.

Ticketing Info

* Blood for Blood, Nails, Negative Approach, Angel Dust, Bane, Kickback and more have signed on the play the 2026 Tied Down Detroit taking place May 30-31 at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit.

Ticketing Info

* The Ronnie Montrose Remembered concert will return to NAMM in 2026. Members of Montrose, Guns n Roses, Whitesnake, Night Ranger, Dio, LA Guns, Ted Nugent, REO Speedwagon, Megadeth, Dokken, Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, Winger, Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley, Y & T, Slaughter, Great White, Lynch Mob, Last In Line, Kingdom Come, The Edgar Winter Group, Sweet, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga, Robbie Krieger Band, Bullet Boys, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more will play Jan. 24 at the Grand Theater Anaheim Event Center in Anaheim.

Ticketing Info