41 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 5-11, 2025)

Happy holidays! We'e got a flurry of touring activity centering over the U.S. and Canada with a whopping 41 new rock and metal tours announced over the last week. And we haven't even mentioned the 10 additional festival and special show announcements from this past week.

Leading the pack is the killer co-headline run featuring old pals Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte booked for next summer. We've also got a late spring run from AFI, new spring dates for Rise Against and an early year run from Sebastian Bach.

There's also another great co-headliner with Clutch and Corrosion of Conformity, a powerful pairing of Amon Amarth with Dethklok, a Slaughter to Prevail headline trek, the return of Kreator to the road and new Cradle of Filth dates.

And, as previously mentioned, the festival circuit was busy this week. Creed announced the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival, the first names dropped for the Upheaveal Festival and we got the full bill from the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Plus, it's looking like an amazing turnout for the annual Ronnie Montrose Remembered tribute taking place at NAMM early in 2026.

See all the major touring announcements from the past week with ticketing info for each listed below.

AFI

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 2
Support Acts: Choir Boy
Ticketing Info

Amon Amarth / Dethklok

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 21
Support Acts: Castle Rat
Ticketing Info

Arm's Length

Tour Dates: April 21 - May 24
Support Acts: The Callous Daoboys, Harrison Gordon, Super Sometimes
Ticketing Info

Atoll

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 7
Support Acts: Truckstop Dickpill, Squelching
Ticketing Info

Avenged Sevenfold / Good Charlotte

Tour Dates: July 25 - Aug. 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sebastian Bach

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - April 10
Support Acts: Stitched Up Heart
Ticketing Info

Bilmuri

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 17
Support Acts: The Home Team, Gang!
Ticketing Info

Bloodywood

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 17
Support Acts: The Pretty Wild, Ladrones, Ankor
Ticketing Info

Brass Against

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - March 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Bright Eyes

Tour Dates: May 6 - June 6
Support Acts: Tilly and the Wall, The Moldy Peaches, Built to Spill
Notes: Celebrating 21st Anniversaries of I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn.
Ticketing Info

Clutch / Corrosion of Conformity

Tour Dates: April 9 - May 3
Support Acts: JD Pinkus
Ticketing Info

Collective Soul

Tour Dates: Jan. 29 - July 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Cradle of Filth

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 23
Support Acts: Suffocation, Ghost Bath, Cultus Black
Ticketing Info

Defeated Sanity

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 16
Support Acts: Vulvodynia and Organectomy + Excrescence, Scasm and Horrific Vision
Ticketing Info

Deraps

Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Devo

Tour Dates: April 3 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Filter

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 1
Support Acts: Finger Eleven, Local H
Ticketing Info

Goo Goo Dolls

Tour Dates: July 24 - Sept. 6
Support Acts: Neon Trees
Ticketing Info

Gov't Mule / Joe Bonamassa

Tour Dates: July 29 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Hammerfall

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 8
Support Acts: Evergrey, Elevenking
Ticketing Info

Nick Hexum

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - April 5
Support Acts: Water Tower
Ticketing Info

Jeris Johnson

Tour Dates: feb. 8 - March 19
Support Acts: Butcher Babies, Eva Under Fire, Lylvc
Ticketing Info

Kreator

Tour Dates: May 7 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Leftover Crack

Tour Dates: Jan. 5 - 17
Support Acts: Pobreska
Ticketing Info

The Maine

Tour Dates: March 24 - May 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Phil Manzanera

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - 19; May 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: An Evening Of Words And Music With Roxy Musics Phil Manzanera in support of "Revolucion to Roxy" memoir
Ticketing Info

Our Lady Peace

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 4
Support Acts: The Verve Pipe
Notes: 30th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Robert Plant With Saving Grace and Suzi Dian

Tour Dates: March 14 - April 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rise Against

Tour Dates: March 3 - April 4
Support Acts: Destroy Boys
Ticketing Info

Rilo Kiley

Tour Dates: May 25 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Des Rocs

Tour Dates: March 17 - April 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tour Dates: May 6 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Joe Satriani / Steve Vai

Tour Dates: April 1 - May 30
Support Acts: Animals as Leaders
Ticketing Info

Slaughter to Prevail

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 22
Support Acts: Whitechapel, Attila
Ticketing Info

Slomosa

Tour Dates: March 26 - May 1
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Triumph

Tour Dates: April 22 - June 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 50th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

UADA / Mortiis

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 16
Support Acts: Jerome Reuter’s ROME, Wraith Knight
Ticketing Info

Vana

Tour Dates: April 17 - June 1
Support Acts: Cloudyfield, Deadlands, RedHook
Ticketing Info

Voivod

Tour Dates: March 20 - 27
Support Acts: Bat
Ticketing Info

Yellowcard

Tour Dates: May 6 - June 17
Support Acts: New Found Glory, Plain White T's
Ticketing Info

ZZ Top

Tour Dates: March 21 - May 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

* Creed’s Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival is returning for 2026 with Limp Bizkit as the other co-headliner. The festival will take place July 18 and 19 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., with support sets from Bush, Cypress Hill, Mammoth, Sevendust, Candlebox, Kittie, Hoobastank, Puddle of Mudd, Sleep Theory, Magnolia Park, Big Wreck, The Pretty Wild, The Verve Pipe, Slay Squad and Ashes of Billy.
Ticketing Info

* Speaking of Creed, they along with Three Days Grace will headline Rockin’ Thunder Fest July 11-12 at the Exhibition Lands Racetrack in Edmonton, Alberta.
Ticketing Info

* The Upheaval Festival has begun revealing acts for their 2026 festival, which is set for July 17 and 18 at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. Among the first reveals are Papa Roach, Bilmuri, Jinjer, Zero 9:36 and Silly Goose.
Ticketing Info

* Tom Keifer and Queensryche will co-headline the 2026 M3 Rock Festival May 2 and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. Buckcherry, Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, White Lion, Faster Pussycat, Trixter and more have also been announced.
Ticketing Info

* Pig Destroyer, Weekend Nachose, Scalp, Year of the Knife, Atomic Rule, See You Next Tuesday, Motherless and more will play the 2026 Forever Deaf Fest April 10-11 at Chicago's Sleeping Village and Avondale Music Hall.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* The 2026 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival will feature headliners The Strokes, Matchbox Twenty and The Lumineers. Also set to play will be The Black Keys, Mt. Joy, Lord Huron, Geese, Cage the Elephant, Atmosphere, Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects, Semisonic and Die Spitz among others. The music weekend will take place July 17-19 at the Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, Minn.
Ticketing Info

* Earthless, Dead Meadow, John Garcia, Acid King and Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic are among the top billed acts at the 2026 Mojave Experience Festival taking place March 20-21 in Joshua Tree, Calif.
Ticketing Info

* Power Trip, Casket Robbery, Weekend Nachos and more have signed on for the 2026 Milwaukee Metal Fest June 5-7 at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.
Ticketing Info

* Blood for Blood, Nails, Negative Approach, Angel Dust, Bane, Kickback and more have signed on the play the 2026 Tied Down Detroit taking place May 30-31 at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit.
Ticketing Info

* The Ronnie Montrose Remembered concert will return to NAMM in 2026. Members of Montrose, Guns n Roses, Whitesnake, Night Ranger, Dio, LA Guns, Ted Nugent, REO Speedwagon, Megadeth, Dokken, Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, Winger, Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley, Y & T, Slaughter, Great White, Lynch Mob, Last In Line, Kingdom Come, The Edgar Winter Group, Sweet, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga, Robbie Krieger Band, Bullet Boys, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more will play Jan. 24 at the Grand Theater Anaheim Event Center in Anaheim.
Ticketing Info

