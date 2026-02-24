How well do you remember the rock radio hits of 1986?

Sure, everyone remembers Bon Jovi's big breakout, the emergence of what would become known as hair metal and the big head-to-head action of Van Halen and David Lee Roth's competing albums, but not every hit song made a lasting imprint.

In this feature, we're taking you back to 1986 and looking at some of the song that fared well on the airwaves, but somehow have not stood the test of time. All of the songs on this list all peaked inside the Top 15 of Mainstream Rock radio and some even had Hot 100 crossover success. But in today's world of classic rock radio, specialty flashback programming and even music video channels catering to spotlighting older material, you'll rarely see a hint of these once hot songs.

For instance ... yes, we all remember David Lee Roth's "Yankee Rose" and "Goin' Crazy," but do you recall the third song that hit Top 10 off the Eat Em and Smile album? And in a decade filled with one of the most popular video series, how did one ZZ Top hit from 1986 seemingly fall off the radar while we still remember all their other hit singles?

This list features some pretty big names from the era as well as a couple secondary songs from 1980s so-called one-hit wonders. Let's test your knowledge and see how much some of these songs come rushing back to you after largely falling out of playlists everywhere after the '80s.

How many of these rock radio hits of 1986 do you remember? And while you're at it, we'll provide you with a list of forgotten rock radio hits of 1985 below that gallery.

How Many of Those Forgotten 1986 Rock Radio Hits Do You Remember? While some songs are still going strong 40 years in, you'll have a harder time finding these 1986 songs playing anywhere today. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire