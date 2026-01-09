We're back and 2026 is starting to pick up steam with nine more rock and metal tours announced over the past two weeks.

A majority of the touring announcements have come in this past week, led by the reveal of a massive return to touring this year for David Lee Roth. The showman will be playing dates from April into August. So expect to hear some "California Girls," "Yankee Rose" and more.

We've also got another familiar paring in the metal world as the Kirk Windstein-led Crowbar will meet up with fellow NOLA brethren Eyehategod for a spring trek.

This week also served up some significant festival updates, with new bands being added to the Upheaval Festival, Milwaukee Metalfest, Fire in the Mountains and more.

Take a closer look at the tour and festival announcements from the last two weeks below.

A Good Rogering

a good rogering in 2026 Stacey Lovett loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

a wilhelm scream in 2026 photos by Joey Senft loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 1

Support Acts: Death by Stereo, Doomsday

Ticketing Info

crowbar in 2025 Photo by Justin Reich loading...

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Emmalee Rainbow

emmalee rainbow in 2026 Photo by Molly Jackson loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

david lee roth in 2020. Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - Aug. 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 31 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 40 in 2026

Seahaven

seahaven in 2026 Earshot Media loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 21 - Feb. 12

Support Acts: Commoner, Flycatcher

Notes: Winter Forever 15th anniversary.

Ticketing Info

spite in 2026 PHOTO CREDIT: Olivia Bastone loading...

Tour Dates: May 29 - June 27

Support Acts: Emmure, Psycho-Frame, Reverent

Ticketing Info

Sweet Pill

sweet pill in 2026 Credit: Mitchell Wojcik loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 17

Support Acts: Heart to Gold, Spaced, Stereosity

Ticketing Info

Young Fresh Fellows

young fresh fellows in 2026 Photo Credit: Marty Perez loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

concert crowd, exit festival 2021 Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images loading...

* The 2026 edition of Upheaval Festival is starting to take shape. Organizers are rolling out the lineup in a piecemeal fashion, with the opening day of Friday, July 17 set to feature Poppy, Story of the Year, Landmvrks, Zero 9:36 and Thousand Below set to join a still to be named headliner. The Saturday, July 18 headliner has been named with Papa Roach leading a bill that includes Bilmuri, Jinjer, Set It Off and Silly Goose so far.

Ticketing Info

* The Milwaukee Metalfest lineup just keeps expanding. Armored Saint, John Bush (playing Anthrax material), Waking the Cadaver, 9 Dead, Cardiac Arrest, The Suffering, Gored Embrace and more are among the latest batch of additions for the festival. Milwaukee Metalfest is set for June 5-7 at Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Club.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup has been fleshed out a bit for the 2026 edition of the Velocity Festival. Taking place at the Field of Dreams field in Dyersville, Iowa on Sept. 4-6, the music weekend will feature three nights headlined by Shinedown, Carrie Underwood and Creed. Shinedown headline opening night with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kensington, 10 Years, No Fly List and Loess Hills. Underwood leads the Saturday performance with Collective Soul, Maggie Rose, Default, Danny Worsnop, Roseland and Alana Springsteen. Creed close out the weekend with Nate Smith, Filter, Cody Lee, 12 Stones and still-to-be announced band.

Ticketing Info

* The Fire in the Mountains Festival continues to flesh out their lineup for 2026. SubRosa, Full of Hell, Old Man Gloom, Iggor Cavalera and more have joined the festivities, taking place July 23-26 at the Red Eagle Campground in East Glacier, Montana.

Ticketing Info

* Acclaimed producer Dave Otero has launched the two-day extreme metal Flatline Fest, taking place June 13-14 at Denver's Historic Oriental Theater. Archspire and Cattle Decapitation will headline the music weekend, They'll be joined by Nuclear Power Trio, Aborted, Allegaeon, The Zenith Passage, Cephalic Carnage, Inferi and more.

Ticketing Info

* The 2026 Hyperspace Metalfest have revealed their first batch of bands for this year's festival. Sanctuary, Owlbear, Atavistia, Voidchaser, Lycanthro and more will join the Vancouver-based festival the weekend of April 16-18 at The Cobalt and the Rickshaw Theatre.

Ticketing Info

* Those who can't make it in person will still be able to catch highlights from 2026 Freezing Man Festival. The two-night benefit taking place Jan. 9 and 10 in Madison, Wisconsin, the festival will feature members of Garbage, The Bangles, Tears for Fears, Goo Goo Dolls, Eve 6, Belly, Silversun Pickups, Toto, Letters to Cleo, Fountains of Wayne and Big Star among others. A free three-hour livestream will take place Jan. 10 at 8PM. Proceeds from the show will assist the Joey's Song organization's goals toward epilepsy research and funding programs for children with special needs.

Livestream Info

* After previously announcing a first waves of artists, Lamb of God have now confirmed the full lineup for their 2026 Headbangers Boat Cruise. Harms Way, Soilent Green and Chained Saint and comedians Clownvis and Dave Hill have joined the cruise, which already featured Zakk Sabbath, the Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames, GWAR, the Haunted, D.R.I., 200 Stab Wounds, X-Cops and a performance from the Mark Morton Band. The cruise sets sail on October 30 from Miami en route to the Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas before returning to dock on Nov. 3.

Ticketing Info

* A special tribute show celebrating late singer-songwriter Jill Sobule will take place Jan. 16 at the City Winery in New York. Dubbed "Jillith Fair," the evening will include performances from Antigone Rising, BETTY, Tracy Bonham, The Chapin Sisters, John Cowsill & Vicki Peterson, Marshall Crenshaw, Vance Gilbert, Jill’s Jagoffs, Jenni Muldaur, Judith Owen, Madeleine Peyroux, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Wesley Stace, Vance Gilbert, Tony Trischka, Loudon Wainwright III, and a surprise guest. Proceeds will benefit the Jill Sobule Legacy Fund.

Ticketing Info

.... and to see more of who is touring in 2026, check out our comprehensive list below.