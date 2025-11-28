6 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 21-27, 2025)
It may have been an abbreviated holiday week, but we still got two of the biggest names in rock and metal announcing some new touring information.
Guns N' Roses have revealed their 2026 touring plans, including a wealth of dates in the U.S. Meanwhile, Megadeth continue to add to their farewell tour plans with a newly announced run of shows in Canada next year.
This week also saw the announcement of Sublime's new Sublime Me Gusta festival as well as two new locations for Vans Warped Tour in 2026.
See all the big touring and festival announcements from the past seven days below.
A Killer's Confession
Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 10
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Eyehategod / D. Sablu
Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Guns N' Roses
Tour Dates: May 5 - 7; July 23 - Sept. 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Announce Names of Two Upcoming 2025 Songs
Leftover Crack
Tour Dates: Nov. 29 - Dec. 13; Jan. 5 - 17
Support Acts: World's Scariest Police Chases, Pobreska
Ticketing Info
Megadeth
Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - March 6
Support Acts: Exodus
Ticketing Info
Powerman 5000
Tour Dates: April 23 - May 30
Support Acts: 12 Stones, Adema, Make My Blood Dance
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Sublime have announced the inaugural Sublime Me Gusta Festival with stops May 9 at Fort Worth's Panther Island Pavilion and a still-to-be determined Oregon location on June 27. Slightly Stoopid will provide support, with the remainder of the lineups still coming.
Ticketing Info
* The Vans Warped Tour has added a pair of international stops for 2026. Montreal (Aug. 21-22) and Mexico City (Sept. 12-13) will be added to the already announced Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando performances.
Ticketing Info
* Kickback, Arkangel, Downpresser, The Beautiful Mistake, Invocation Of Nehek, Load Tha Nine, Negative Force, Guilt, Four Winds Away and Staple have all signed on for Hellfest West, taking place Feb. 20-21 at The Observatory in Orange County, Calif.
Ticketing Info
* Converge have revealed the lineup for their 2025 Saddest Day Festival, taking place Dec. 13 at Boston's Roadrunner. Guests include Touche Amore, Coalesce, The Hope Conspiracy, Full of Hell, Soul Glo, Year of the Knife, Stress Positions and Wormwood.
Ticketing Info
* The Metal Hall of Fame has announced their 2026 induction class and the location for their 2026 ceremony. See Warren DeMartini, Chris Holmes, Rikki Rockett, Tracii Guns and Riki Rachtman celebrated along with an all-star jam on Jan. 21 at the Rainbow Bar and Grill and the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info
* Garbage's Butch Vig and members of Goo Goo Dolls, The Bangles, The Go-Go's and Portugal. The Man will unite for the Freezing Man benefit concert, taking place Jan. 9-10 in Madison, Wis.
Ticketing Info
* Empired, The Jack Knives, Spark of Life, Rudy Nuno, Unsound Sunday, and a special DJ set from Danny Thompson of Face to Face will all take place in the 2nd Annual Charity Show and 3rd Annual Ornament Auction for the Punk Rock Gives Back organization. The show will take place Dec. 13 at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, Calif.
Ticketing Info
* Got New Year's Eve plans? Join Dying Fetus, Pig Destroyer and Visceral Disgorge for a special performance ringing in the new year at Baltimore's Soundstage
Ticketing Info
* The Evolution Festival will be skipping 2026 in St. Louis. The annual festival event revealed in a statement that amidst a heavy 2026 schedule of events, they've decided to place the festival on pause for a year.
