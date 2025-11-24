In addition to announcing a massive 2026 tour this morning (Nov. 24), Guns N' Roses revealed the names of two upcoming new songs that will be out in 2025.

Guns will head back to Mexico and South America from late March through April and then will hit the road in Europe and North America between May and mid-September. We'll hear new music from them before then though — at the end of their social media post, they teased that the songs "Nothin'" and "Atlas" will be out Dec. 2.

What Do We Know About the Upcoming New Guns N' Roses Songs?

According to various posts on the Guns N' Roses Reddit page, both tracks were originally written in the 2000s and were outtakes from the Chinese Democracy album. The last few songs they released, "Absurd," "Hard Skool," "Perhaps" and "The General" were all songs from that era that were reworked after Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the lineup in 2016.

The working title for "Atlas" was previously "Atlas Shrugged" and it's been a highly anticipated release amongst the band's diehard fanbase. It's appeared on photos of their setlist in 2025, though they never actually played it.

McKagan actually teased "Nothing" earlier this year during an interview when he was discussing his bass technique.

"We have a new song that is coming out soon... It's called 'Nothin'," the bassist said.

Will These Songs be Part of a New Guns N' Roses Album?

It's unclear at this time whether "Nothin'" and "Atlas" will serve as standalone singles, be part of an EP or an eventual full-length studio album.

Several members of Guns N' Roses have alluded to a new album being imminent over the last few years. Slash and Richard Fortus recently touched on the subject during an interview with Guitar World.

"There’s so much material at this point – it’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it. But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead," Slash told the magazine.

"Every time we’ve done that, it falls apart. It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it’s off and running. So it’s coming. I know it’s coming because everybody is thinking about it. It’ll just happen when it happens."

Fortus' response was a bit less assertive, but he sounded optimistic about new music nonetheless.

“I think we probably will [put out a new record],” the guitarist suggested. “I can’t see us not doing that in the future, although it seems people don’t really care about albums anymore. It’s hard to say. I’m sure there are quite a few people that would."