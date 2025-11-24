Guns N' Roses have just announced more than 60 2026 tour dates, including a mid-to-late summer North American leg.

The band has been touring almost nonstop since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined in 2016, with the exception of 2024. They returned to the stage in 2025 for a trek titled Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things, which hit a bunch of cities in Europe in the summer and then Latin America a few months later.

These upcoming North American concerts will be their first since late 2023, which was right around when they released their latest single "The General." On Dec. 2, however, two new songs — "Nothin'" and "Atlas" — are set to be released.

READ MORE: Every Song Guns N' Roses Have Played Live Since Reuniting in 2016

See all of the 2026 tour dates below and visit the Guns N' Roses website for more ticketing information.

Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour Dates

March 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 01 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio

April 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*

April 07 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao

April 12 — Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15 — Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova

April 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão

April 21 — Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

April 25 — Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

May 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hollywood

May 07 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival*

June 04 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 06 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 12-14 — Donington, UK @ Download Festival*

June 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 23 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 25 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

July 01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 03 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Cater-Finley Stadium

July 26 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 01 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 08 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Aug. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 26 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 02 — San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium

Sept. 05 — Pasadena, Calif. @ Rose Bowl

Sept. 09 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 12 — Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

*Festival appearance

gnr tour admat courtesy of Live Nation loading...