Guns N’ Roses Announce First 2026 Tour Dates
Guns N' Roses have just announced more than 60 2026 tour dates, including a mid-to-late summer North American leg.
The band has been touring almost nonstop since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined in 2016, with the exception of 2024. They returned to the stage in 2025 for a trek titled Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things, which hit a bunch of cities in Europe in the summer and then Latin America a few months later.
These upcoming North American concerts will be their first since late 2023, which was right around when they released their latest single "The General." On Dec. 2, however, two new songs — "Nothin'" and "Atlas" — are set to be released.
See all of the 2026 tour dates below and visit the Guns N' Roses website for more ticketing information.
Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour Dates
March 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*
April 01 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio
April 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*
April 07 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
April 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao
April 12 — Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
April 15 — Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova
April 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão
April 21 — Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
April 25 — Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”
May 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hollywood
May 07 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival*
June 04 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 06 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 10 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 12-14 — Donington, UK @ Download Festival*
June 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 23 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 25 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
July 01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 03 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Cater-Finley Stadium
July 26 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 29 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 01 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
Aug. 08 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 12 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
Aug. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 26 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Sept. 02 — San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium
Sept. 05 — Pasadena, Calif. @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 09 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Sept. 12 — Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Sept. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
*Festival appearance