A small pride of zoo lions had an unexpected reaction to a man playing a '90s Guns N' Roses hit on an acoustic guitar.

Loris Assadian, who uses the moniker Plumes, uploaded a video playing the Use Your Illusion I ballad "November Rain" for a few lions earlier this week. The footage shows the big cats approach Plumes at the fence as he strums on the guitar and sings, then lay down on the ground and caress each other.

Slash apparently approves of the performance as he collaborated on the post with Plumes and it therefore shows on his Instagram as well. And if you follow Slash on the platform, you know that many of his posts are not this wholesome and innocent.

Check out the clip for yourself below.

This isn't Plumes' only interaction with large cats. In fact, his page features videos of him playing music for all different animal species, from tigers to elephants, orangutans, giraffes and more. He has numerous wildlife organizations linked to his profile, so it's evident he cares for them deeply.

Do Animals Enjoy Music?

According to the American Academy of Audiology, there is a link between music and animal behavior. Certain animal species even favor certain styles of music, with classical being one of the more preferred genres due to its calming rhythm.

Classic.fm confirmed lions' positive responses to classical music as well. Animal keepers at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm in Wraxall, U.K. experimented by playing different genres for different animals and noticed the lions rolling around and relaxing on the ground when classical music was playing.

Perhaps that's why Plumes played an acoustic rendition of "November Rain," although the lions may have even taken well to the symphonic version as well. We can't say the same about "Welcome to the Jungle" — that may not have gone as great.