The 13 Most Shocking Lineup Departures in Rock + Metal History

A lot of musicians have quit or been fired from bands over the years but some lineup departures were truly shocking to the rest of the world.

There are countless reasons for musicians to leave a band just as there are countless reasons members are fired from bands. Sometimes artists want to pursue a different project, solo career or even end their music careers entirely. In the case of firings, there may be creative differences, inner conflict or behavioral issues that make carrying on impossible.

Regardless of the situation, the only people that truly know everything that happens within a band are those who are in it. Even groups that have the greatest stage chemistry and appear to get along well sometimes have nothing to do with each other once the show is over.

And thus, it tends to be shocking when someone quits a band or is fired — especially when things seemed to be going well from the outside.

READ MORE: Rock + Metal Singers Who Left Bands + Came Back

Below is a list of some of the most surprising lineup departures in rock and metal history, which includes situations where musicians have left on their own and have been fired. Deaths don't count for obvious reasons.

Scroll to read about Ozzy Osbourne's firing from Black Sabbath, Brian "Head" Welch's decision to leave Korn and more.

